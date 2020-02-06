bondale drive

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
LIVE: Fallen Alabama officer Nick O’Rear’s visitation, funeral
The forecast is unsettled and will be through Thursday when a stronger system moves through
Video
LCSO and U.S. Secret Service investigation leads to arrest of Smiths Station woman
Louisiana Waffle Houses are taking Valentine’s Day reservations
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
Al Pogue named defensive assistant coach at Auburn
Top Stories
Athletes Of The Week: Central Talbotton
Video
National Signing Day 2020: East Alabama High Schools
Video
National Signing Day 2020: West Georgia
Video
Ole Miss: No offer extended to Northwood player who signed commitment letter
Video
Community
Community News
Run Ranger Run
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
The Tax Expert
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Russell County Schools
ONE CLASS AT A TIME
Hidden History
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
Heritage Art Center seeks to bring together the Columbus arts community
Video
Registration is now open for Opelika’s Citizen Police Academy
Auburn University theatre students invite you to watch them “Bring It On”!
Video
Columbus to host Navy Band at River Center on March 12 for free concert
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Contests
Melissa Mickens’ Valentine’s Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Home For The Holidays
The Price Is Right Live
Jr Globetrotter Contest
College Gameday Pickem
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Sunspree Break
Back 2 School Gas Giveaway
Operation Fly Home: Columbus Airport
Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge
Top Stories
Melissa Mickens’ Valentine’s Day Giveaway
Search
Search
Search
bondale drive
Person shot on Bondale Drive, police investigating
Recent Updates
The forecast is unsettled and will be through Thursday when a stronger system moves through
Video
Rounds of showers and storms this week, highs above average too
Video
Wet week ahead with potential for flooding and severe storms
Video
Sunny Sunday then a wet week ahead
Video
Clipped by a Clipper and another shot of rain and then the sun returns
Video
FRIDAY: Rain, clouds move out by afternoon, but still remaining cool
Video
ALL CLEAR: The forecast still cold and wet tonight, clearing Friday
Video
WEATHER ALERT: Severe storms likely this morning and early afternoon
Video
WEATHER ALERT: 6AM/5CST-2PM/1CST for Flash Flooding & Isolated Severe Storms
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
Don't Miss
LIVE: Fallen Alabama officer Nick O’Rear’s visitation, funeral
Heritage Art Center seeks to bring together the Columbus arts community
Video
Registration is now open for Opelika’s Citizen Police Academy
Auburn University theatre students invite you to watch them “Bring It On”!
Video
Piedmont Columbus Regional officers new Wayfinding App for patients
Columbus to host Navy Band at River Center on March 12 for free concert
U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan had strong ties to Fort Benning, Columbus Crossfit community
Tweets by wrblnews3