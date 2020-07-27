Brady Baird

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
84°
Weather
The Storm: One Year Later
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Inside the Fight Against COVID-19
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
Longtime public servant runs for new elected school board seat
Appointed school board member fights to keep seat on elected board
Community mourns passing of Johnny Lawrence, beloved family man and civil servant
Masks in the mirror: From Spanish Flu to COVID-19, CSU duo shows how history repeats itself
Video
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Newsfeed Now
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us!
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Athletes of the Week
SEC Media Days
Top Stories
GHSA Class 1A splits into public and private school regions
Video
Top Stories
Harvey Updyke was paid in desserts to sign autographs while in jail for poisoning Auburn trees
Video
Brewers postpone home opener with Cardinals due to positive COVID-19 tests
Alabama fan who poisoned Toomer’s Corner oaks dies
SEC Chooses 10 Game Conference Only Schedule
Community
Community News
Run Ranger Run
The Storm: One Year Later
Russell County Schools
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
KCU Teacher Appreciation
Golden Apple
The Tax Expert
Kia in the Classroom
Yard Sales
One Class At A Time
Hidden History
Graduate Class of 2020 Voices
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
Auburn Police arrest two men in fraud case
Where is Natalie Jones: Family of missing Georgia woman desperate for answers
Video
4th Annual Teacher Supply Drive
Video
City Manager recommends new Director of Public Works for approval by Council
On Your Side
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Holiday Heroes
Cause For Paws
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Jobs
Brady Baird
Appointed school board member fights to keep seat on elected board
Recent Updates
WEEKEND: Hot and dry Saturday with eyes on Hurricane Isaias
Video
Hurricane Isaias forms in the Atlantic, second hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season
Video
Newly Named Hurricane, Isaias forecast to move towards the U.S.
More showers and storms today, Tropical Storm Isaias forms in the Atlantic
Video
Tracking the tropics and your local forecast
Video
Scattered showers and storms possible today
Video
A combination of warmer Gulf stream and tropical activity in the forecast
Video
Rain chances increase as our temperatures cool down
Video
The forecast feeling more tropical everyday
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
7 Day Forecast
Friday
93°
/
73°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
20%
93°
73°
Saturday
95°
/
72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
10%
95°
72°
Sunday
95°
/
74°
A few clouds
A few clouds
10%
95°
74°
Monday
93°
/
71°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun
20%
93°
71°
Tuesday
93°
/
70°
A few clouds
A few clouds
10%
93°
70°
Wednesday
93°
/
70°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun
10%
93°
70°
Thursday
93°
/
72°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun
10%
93°
72°
Humidity
Hourly Forecast
82°
12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°
80°
1 AM
Clear
0%
80°
79°
2 AM
Clear
0%
79°
78°
3 AM
Clear
10%
78°
77°
4 AM
Clear
10%
77°
76°
5 AM
Clear
10%
76°
75°
6 AM
Clear
10%
75°
74°
7 AM
Sunny
10%
74°
75°
8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°
77°
9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°
80°
10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°
83°
11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°
86°
12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°
89°
1 PM
Sunny
0%
89°
91°
2 PM
Sunny
0%
91°
93°
3 PM
Sunny
0%
93°
94°
4 PM
Sunny
0%
94°
94°
5 PM
Sunny
0%
94°
92°
6 PM
Sunny
0%
92°
91°
7 PM
Sunny
0%
91°
89°
8 PM
Sunny
0%
89°
86°
9 PM
Clear
0%
86°
84°
10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°
82°
11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°
Alabama lawmaker resigns as pastor after celebrating KKK leader
At Lewis funeral, Obama calls for renewing Voting Rights Act
Video
Pence campaign bus involved in minor accident in Pennsylvania
Trump suggests delaying 2020 election
Federal officers leaving Portland by Thursday, governor says
Trending Stories
Auburn University condemns AU lecturer’s anti-police social media posts
Community mourns passing of Johnny Lawrence, beloved family man and civil servant
Second stimulus checks: Why your next $1,200 payment isn’t in the mail
Video
260 sick at camp: CDC says children susceptible to COVID-19
Where is Natalie Jones: Family of missing Georgia woman desperate for answers
Video
Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in U.S. as soon as Saturday
US ambassador to Mexico talks trade, safety during visit to Chihuahua
Video
Longtime public servant runs for new elected school board seat
Appointed school board member fights to keep seat on elected board
Body found in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge
Video
Helping children manage back to school anxiety among COVID-19
Video
Alabama community colleges improve safety plan for classes this fall
Video
