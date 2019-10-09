Branches Home for Veterans

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Top Stories
Breast cancer in men
Top Stories
Man gets breast cancer diagnosis during gallbladder ultrasound
Woman loses son, father, receives breast cancer diagnosis
Crews clear path for South Texas’ new border wall
Michael Drejka sentencing: Killer of black man in Florida parking dispute gets 20 years
Video
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
Naomi Osaka will represent Japan — not U.S. — at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Top Stories
News 3 PrepZone Preview: Week 8
Late Rally Powers Auburn Past CSU
Carver Tigers Aiming For Redemption
84th Tuskegee Morehouse Classic Kicks Off Saturday
Community
Community News
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Hispanic Heritage Month
Russell County Schools
The Cougar Minute
Top Stories
CPD searching for teen who ran away from DFCS custody
Top Stories
BioLife Plasma Service Center opening Saturday
Exclusive: News 3 obtains copy of July failed Ralston inspection
Business On Your Side: Legacy Reserve at Old Town
A new app for lawn care service is coming to Columbus
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Top Stories
“Hearts & Hands” Charity Golf Event
Top Stories
Tri-City Latino Festival
Our Kitchen
Contests
PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
BACK 2 SCHOOL GAS GIVEAWAY
COLLEGE GAMEDAY PICKEM
MEL ROBBINS SWEEPSTAKES
Top Stories
College Game Day Pick ‘Em: Week 6
Top Stories
College Game Day Pick ‘Em: Week 4
Search
Search
Search
Branches Home for Veterans
Branches Home for Veterans set to open new housing in Phenix City for military members in need
Recent Updates
Crisis Center of Russell County announces its first “Night of Celebration” to honor outstanding leaders
HBCU Brunch and Day Party scheduled in Columbus to benefit scholarship programs
Georgia to host fifth Democratic presidential debate
Middle East Update: Turkey invades Syria
Publix offering gift card incentive for flu shots
Meet 2020 Miss Alabama USA: Kelly Hutchinson!
Columbus native honored by Georgia museum as first African-American fighter pilot
Warm and sunny today, next cold front moves in Saturday
PCR reminds parents of the ABC’s of safe sleep
Trending Stories
Invasive snakehead fish found in Georgia
Coroner: GBI investigating death of 454-pound man at West Central Regional
CPD searching for teen who ran away from DFCS custody
Greenville man shot, killed after verbal dispute with another man
FDR State Park haunts October weekends with the “Nightmare on 190” in Pine Mountain
Don't Miss
El Paso mass shooting suspect pleads not guilty in first court appearance
Naomi Osaka will represent Japan — not U.S. — at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
CPD searching for teen who ran away from DFCS custody
Suspected wanted in 2007 rape and murder of Michigan 10-year-old arrested in Mexico
Exclusive: News 3 obtains copy of July failed Ralston inspection
$1 coin to be released in 2021 honoring Christa McAuliffe
CDC: Pregnant women not receiving recommended vaccines
Trending Stories
Invasive snakehead fish found in Georgia
Coroner: GBI investigating death of 454-pound man at West Central Regional
CPD searching for teen who ran away from DFCS custody
Greenville man shot, killed after verbal dispute with another man
FDR State Park haunts October weekends with the “Nightmare on 190” in Pine Mountain
Tweets by wrblnews3