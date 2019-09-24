breast cancer awareness

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
97°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Top Stories
Columbus Health Department to start carrying HIV prevention medication PrEP
Top Stories
Alabama Power says heat and lack of rain are taking a toll on company reservoirs
Man arrested on child molestation charges
Head on collision leaves one person dead on Georgia Hwy. 208 in Harris County
Bees swarm car in Australia
Video
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
News 3 PrepZone Preview: Week 6
Top Stories
Web Extra: Talking Auburn Football With Benji Roland
College Game Day Pick ‘Em Week 5
Harris County Starting QB Returns To Practice
Pittsburgh Pirates player Felipe Vázquez arrest on sexual assault charges
Community
Community News
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Hispanic Heritage Month
Russell County Schools
Top Stories
Shaw Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple
Top Stories
Columbus chamber’s leadership trip explores Charleston’s success
Schwob Wind Ensemble: Poetry and Art, Wine and Revelry
Mattel says its new line of gender-neutral dolls is “free of labels”
Savannah baby born with unique birth date, time and length
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Top Stories
Tri-City Latino Festival
Our Kitchen
Contests
PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
BACK 2 SCHOOL GAS GIVEAWAY
COLLEGE GAMEDAY PICKEM
MEL ROBBINS SWEEPSTAKES
Top Stories
College Game Day Pick ‘Em: Week 4
Search
Search
Search
breast cancer awareness
Columbus woman survives aggressive type of breast cancer; shares her story of victory
Recent Updates
Stray shower possible today, still staying in the middle 90s.
Hot, dry and a little breezy today
Governor Kay Ivey offers update on her health
How to feel less ‘targeted’ by internet ads on your computer & phone
United States dedicating $25 million to protect religious freedom
It’s National Voter Registration Day!
Special election planned following Georgia representative’s resignation
Help Columbus police unmask the killer of a convenience store worker
A little more cloud cover this afternoon but still no rain
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old boy found in Meriwether County
Man arrested on child molestation charges
Two Chattahoochee Valley sheriffs scheduled to meet with Trump, Pence today
Phenix City man found guilty on federal drug, firearm charges in Columbus
Middle school bullying victim dies after fight
Don't Miss
Suspended Troy University fraternity members now face disciplinary procedures
17 states sue over weakening of endangered species act
Pittsburgh Pirates player Felipe Vázquez arrest on sexual assault charges
Georgia: State’s 1st Death From Vaping-Related Illness
US official expects ‘hundreds more’ cases of vaping illness
Reward being offered for information in convenience store clerk’s homicide
A semi-truck has flipped on Westbound US Highway 280
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old boy found in Meriwether County
Man arrested on child molestation charges
Two Chattahoochee Valley sheriffs scheduled to meet with Trump, Pence today
Phenix City man found guilty on federal drug, firearm charges in Columbus
Middle school bullying victim dies after fight
Tweets by wrblnews3