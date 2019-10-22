breast implant risks

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Top Stories
You might want to change the time of day you take your blood pressure medicine
Top Stories
Indiana inmate arrested in Georgia cold case murder
Soldier charged in crash that killed West Point cadet has preliminary hearing
Jerry Sandusky asking federal court for new trial
Honoring Rep. Elijah Cummings
Video
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
Performance Of The Week: EJ Williams & Payton Allen
Top Stories
Web Extra: Shaquira Speaks On Guarantano Goal Line Dive
Web Extra: Sleeper Teams For The College Football Playoff
The eyes have it: Nationals’ Scherzer embraces 2 different eye colors
Former UGA coach Mark Richt “doing fine” after heart attack
Community
Community News
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Hispanic Heritage Month
Russell County Schools
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
FIRST ON 3: 21 days after deadline, HUD has arrived to inspect the Ralston
Top Stories
Operating Drug Take back events continue Wednesday and Thursday
Animal Ark Rescue in Columbus bring the Pet of the Week and talks Barktoberfest
Lamb’s International Funeral Home in Columbus presents fourth annual fall festival
Columbus pastor calls situation at Ralston Towers a ‘moral travesty’
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Top Stories
“Hearts & Hands” Charity Golf Event
Our Kitchen
Contests
PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
BACK 2 SCHOOL GAS GIVEAWAY
COLLEGE GAMEDAY PICKEM
SUNSPREE BREAK
MEL ROBBINS SWEEPSTAKES
Top Stories
College Gameday Pick’em Week 8
Top Stories
College Game Day Pick ‘Em: Week 6
Search
Search
Search
breast implant risks
FDA wants stronger warning on breast implants about risks
Recent Updates
Man says his Apple Watch saved his life
Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia teen
Top American diplomat to Ukraine testifies in impeachment inquiry probe
Woman injured in Tuesday night LaGrange shooting
Chilly Start, nice afternoon ahead
Animal Ark Rescue in Columbus bring the Pet of the Week and talks Barktoberfest
Lamb’s International Funeral Home in Columbus presents fourth annual fall festival
Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall at Georgia home
Four months later: Family vows not to give up in fight for justice in Phenix City murder
Trending Stories
Birmingham PD: Body of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney believed to have been found in dumpster
Two “persons of intererst” in abduction of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney arrested on unrelated charges
UPDATE: Surveillance photo of suspected Valley Walmart Arsonist released
You might want to change the time of day you take your blood pressure medicine
Columbus Police locate missing 9-year-old girl
Don't Miss
Valley police have alleged Walmart arsonist in custody
Man says his Apple Watch saved his life
Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia teen
Top American diplomat to Ukraine testifies in impeachment inquiry probe
Woman injured in Tuesday night LaGrange shooting
Birmingham PD: Body of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney believed to have been found in dumpster
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin makes plea for Cupcake’s return
Trending Stories
Two “persons of intererst” in abduction of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney arrested on unrelated charges
Birmingham PD: Body of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney believed to have been found in dumpster
Columbus Police locate missing 9-year-old girl
LOCATED SAFE: 3-year-old boy located safe after overnight search in Wetumpka
Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia teen
Tweets by wrblnews3