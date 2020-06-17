Skip to content
Brynn Dillon
Parents send kids back to playgrounds after COVID-19 restriction at parks are lifted
Recent Updates
Rain chances increase and temperatures cool down.
Video
Rain chances increasing, cooler temps expected this week
Video
FATHER’S DAY: Warm & mostly sunny with a pop-up thunderstorm possible
Video
Summer heat arrives for Father’s Day Weekend
Video
Near average today but hot this weekend.
Video
Headed into summer, with heat and the Father’s Day forecast
Video
Nearing average by Friday, hot this weekend
Video
Summer weather is headed our way in this First Alert Forecast
Video
Enjoy the cool temperatures now, the heat returns by the end of the week
Video
More Political Stories
Watchdog eyes violent routing of protesters near White House
Trump: people who burn US flag should go to jail
Video
President Trump addresses supporters in Tulsa, Eric Trump says this is just beginning of campaign
Video
Tom Petty’s family issues cease and desist notice to Trump campaign for use of song at rally
Below capacity crowd for Trump during Oklahoma rally, campaign blames protests
Video
Trending Stories
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Columbus
Blue Flu: A number of Atlanta Police Officers walk out in apparent protest
Gun violence spikes across America during Father’s Day weekend
Video
City of Opelika: Use of racial slur by police officer could not be substantiated
America braces for possible second wave of coronavirus outbreak
Video
Don't Miss
UPDATE: Alabama reports more than 30K cases of COVID-19, with 865 in Lee County
UPDATE: Georgia reports nearly 66K cases of COVID-19, with 1,213 in Columbus
Apple WWDC 2020 Recap
Gallery
Surging US virus cases raise fear that progress is slipping away
Robert E. Lee High School athlete refuses to wear jersey unless name is changed
Gallery
Watchdog eyes violent routing of protesters near White House
Cuba’s Elian Gonzalez announces he’s going to be a dad
Video
