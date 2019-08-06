Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Top Stories
Iconic Columbus gas station owner, Alabama supporter Buddy Helton dies
Top Stories
Troopers: Man caught playing ‘Pokemon Go’ on 8 phones behind the wheel
Judge: Georgia must scrap old voting machines after 2019
Police say drunk mom crashed car with 3-month-old strapped to chest
Police video shows serial drunk driver struggle through sobriety tests
Live!
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
Video
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Keep WRBL
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
Beulah And LaFayette Raising Expectations In 2019
Top Stories
Local Head Coaches Remember Their Playing Days
Top Stories
Jordan Red Jackets Aim For Playoffs
Auburn’s Quarterback Battle Still Close
Uga Voted Best College Mascot
$500K worth of items stolen from A-Rod’s rental car in San Francisco
Community
Community News
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Iconic Columbus gas station owner, Alabama supporter Buddy Helton dies
Top Stories
Columbus Airport celebrates 75 years
Ralston back in hot water again; another delinquent water bill
Teen involved in Friday afternoon bus crash on Hwy 165 in Phenix City passes away
Council approves study to demolish Government Center, rebuild on site
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Top Stories
YMCA’s Water Safety Program July 2019
Our Kitchen
Contests
PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
BACK 2 SCHOOL GAS GIVEAWAY
COLLEGE GAMEDAY PICKEM
Top Stories
College Gameday Pickem
Search
Search
Search
Buddy Helton
Iconic Columbus gas station owner, Alabama supporter Buddy Helton dies
Recent Updates
Not as humid, highs still in the middle 90s.
Heat Advisory continues; chance for scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening.
Dangerous heat continues
President Trump talks gun control amid push for assault weapons ban
SGTC in Americus repaving center corridor of campus
Georgia deputy, suspect exchange gunfire
Congressional action needed to extend law to assist local agencies in rape kit testing
LaGrange police investigating semi-truck arson
Man pleads innocent to ’99 Alabama cold case slayings
Community rallies around Troup County deputy fighting cancer
Gogue Headline
JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT TO HEADLINE GOGUE CENTER GRAND OPENING FESTIVAL
Auburn’s Gogue Performing Arts Center Releases Inaugural Season Schedule
Melissa McCarthy makes gift to performing arts center at Auburn University
New Auburn performing arts center to be named for retiring university president and first lady
More Gogue Performing Arts Center
Don't Miss
Iconic Columbus gas station owner, Alabama supporter Buddy Helton dies
CPD is asking for help identifying suspects in a motor vehicle theft and shoplifting felony
Phenix City reports 3 forged city checks have been deposited, warns the public to be wary
Not as humid, highs still in the middle 90s.
Multiple police officers shot in Philadelphia during active firefight
Front to bring some dry air to the valley, few showers still possible
INTERVIEW: Owner of Custom Jewelers in Ladonia defends store, opens fire on robbery suspects
Tweets by wrblnews3