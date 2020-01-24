Buena Vista Floral and Gifts

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
NASA shutting down space telescope, infrared eyes to cosmos
Buena Vista Store fire leaves downtown area in devastated by loss
Trump impeachment trial: Senators begin questioning period
Issues that the Alabama 2020 Legislative Session will focus on include the census, prison reform, healthcare, and education
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
Chefs hopes ‘little taste of Miami’ finds big Super Bowl crowd
Top Stories
The ‘Sod God’: 90-year-old groundskeeper has worked every Super Bowl
Springfield, the birthplace of basketball, remembers Lakers great Kobe Bryant
Tennessee to honor Kobe Bryant on Tuesday in home game against Texas A&M
Ticket prices skyrocket for first Lakers game since Kobe’s death
Community
Community News
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
The Tax Expert
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Russell County Schools
ONE CLASS AT A TIME
Hidden History
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
UPDATE: Developer confirms VA selects north Columbus site for new clinic
UPDATE: Taliyah Jones located safe
Residents raise concerns about water bill increase
New voting machines arrive in Columbus, Georgia
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Contests
Melissa Mickens Valentines Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Home For The Holidays
The Price Is Right Live
Jr Globetrotter Contest
College Gameday Pickem
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Sunspree Break
Back 2 School Gas Giveaway
Operation Fly Home: Columbus Airport
Top Stories
Melissa Mickens Valentines Day Giveaway
Search
Search
Search
Buena Vista Floral and Gifts
Buena Vista Store fire leaves downtown area in devastated by loss
Recent Updates
Next system moves in: Chance for rain this afternoon and evening.
The rain is back in this forecast, then so is the sunshine, and back to rain again
Areas of dense fog this morning, sunny skies this afternoon
The forecast becomes sunny and a bit warmer. Then the rain becomes a hit and miss event.
A few light showers and sprinkles this morning, clearing later this evening.
Rain moves in tonight through Monday morning
Rain expected to return late Sunday into overnight Monday
Clearing for the weekend, but rain returning for next week
Pleasant weekend ahead
More 7 Day Forecast
Trending Stories
Cheating scandal leads to termination of dozens of Georgia State Patrol troopers
Lee County Coroner identifies 16-year-old victim of overnight shooting
UPDATE: Developer confirms VA selects north Columbus site for new clinic
Couple arrested by Auburn Police after hundreds of dollars worth of stolen catalytic converters are found in their vehicle
South Carolina woman charged with child endangerment, DUI after crash with 3 children
Don't Miss
Cheating scandal leads to termination of dozens of Georgia State Patrol troopers
UPDATE: Developer confirms VA selects north Columbus site for new clinic
UPDATE: Taliyah Jones located safe
Trump administration looks to expand travel ban
Coroner confirms death investigation underway in Lee County; possible shooting
Couple arrested by Auburn Police after hundreds of dollars worth of stolen catalytic converters are found in their vehicle
Columbus tax expert offers advice on getting ready for tax season
Trending Stories
Cheating scandal leads to termination of dozens of Georgia State Patrol troopers
Lee County Coroner identifies 16-year-old victim of overnight shooting
UPDATE: Developer confirms VA selects north Columbus site for new clinic
Couple arrested by Auburn Police after hundreds of dollars worth of stolen catalytic converters are found in their vehicle
South Carolina woman charged with child endangerment, DUI after crash with 3 children
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Cheating scandal leads to termination of dozens of Georgia State Patrol troopers
Lee County Coroner identifies 16-year-old victim of overnight shooting
UPDATE: Developer confirms VA selects north Columbus site for new clinic
Couple arrested by Auburn Police after hundreds of dollars worth of stolen catalytic converters are found in their vehicle
South Carolina woman charged with child endangerment, DUI after crash with 3 children