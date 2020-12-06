Skip to content
Calvary Christia
Athletes of the Week State Champion Calvary Christian Football
Video
Recent Updates
Above-average readings climb into the lower 70s, then a cold front sweeps through
Video
Warm Heading Into The Weekend
Video
Warming up while remaining sunny through the end of the week
Video
Warmer Heading Into The Weekend, But Rain Will Be Back!
Video
More seasonable heading into mid-week as rain chances increase for the weekend
Video
Warmer Temps Are Coming, But It Will Be Brief
Video
Temperatures dipping into the 30s tonight as plenty of afternoon sunshine remains this week
Video
Lots of Sunshine for the Work Week!
Video
Light rain moves in tonight, clears by Monday morning
Video
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Thursday
71°
/
41°
A few clouds
A few clouds
10%
71°
41°
Friday
69°
/
51°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
10%
69°
51°
Saturday
70°
/
53°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers
40%
70°
53°
Sunday
70°
/
48°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds
20%
70°
48°
Monday
58°
/
41°
Morning showers
Morning showers
40%
58°
41°
Tuesday
58°
/
44°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
10%
58°
44°
Wednesday
56°
/
33°
Morning showers
Morning showers
50%
56°
33°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
46°
11 PM
Clear
0%
46°
46°
12 AM
Clear
0%
46°
46°
1 AM
Clear
0%
46°
44°
2 AM
Clear
0%
44°
44°
3 AM
Clear
0%
44°
43°
4 AM
Clear
10%
43°
42°
5 AM
Clear
10%
42°
42°
6 AM
Clear
10%
42°
41°
7 AM
Clear
10%
41°
42°
8 AM
Sunny
10%
42°
46°
9 AM
Sunny
10%
46°
53°
10 AM
Sunny
0%
53°
58°
11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°
62°
12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
62°
64°
1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°
66°
2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°
67°
3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°
67°
4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°
66°
5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°
62°
6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°
59°
7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°
57°
8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°
55°
9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°
54°
10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°
More Political Stories
Sterling: “If you really believe somebody stole this from you, don’t make it easier on them to steal it next time. Go vote”
Video
Vice President Pence stopping by Augusta for rally
Video
Georgia Secretary of State to hold press conference at state capitol
Despite Trump’s venting and threats, Biden’s win is sealed
Lawmakers balk at waiver for Biden’s defense secretary pick
Video
Trending Stories
Potential disciplinary action of Opelika Firefighter topic of specially called council meeting
Lee County School employees will receive $700 payment as pandemic worsens
Columbus Police on the scene of accident on Warm Springs Road
Video
Multiple employees test positive for COVID-19 at Columbus Municipal Court
US carries out execution of Brandon Bernard
Video
Don't Miss
Alabama faith leaders struggling to balance safety and holiday worship services
Food truck flourishes during pandemic
Video
US carries out execution of Brandon Bernard
Video
‘Friday’ star Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister dead at 62, reports say
A rare glimpse of the northern lights this week for a select few states
Video
Southern Poverty Law Center says Trump’s DOJ is sending a clear message to Alabama leaders
Video
Alabama elected officials address DOJ’s prison conditions lawsuit
Video
