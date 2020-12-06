Calvary Christia

 

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

71° / 41°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 71° 41°

Friday

69° / 51°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 69° 51°

Saturday

70° / 53°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 40% 70° 53°

Sunday

70° / 48°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 70° 48°

Monday

58° / 41°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 58° 41°

Tuesday

58° / 44°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 58° 44°

Wednesday

56° / 33°
Morning showers
Morning showers 50% 56° 33°

Hourly Forecast

46°

11 PM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

12 AM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

1 AM
Clear
0%
46°

44°

2 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

3 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

4 AM
Clear
10%
43°

42°

5 AM
Clear
10%
42°

42°

6 AM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

7 AM
Clear
10%
41°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
42°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
46°

53°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

58°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

62°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
62°

64°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

66°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

62°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

59°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

57°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

55°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

