Calvary Christian Football
Calvary Christian Will Rely On Veteran Players
Video
Recent Updates
Pop-Up Showers and storms should provide temporary relief from the heat
Video
Opportunities for pop-up afternoon storms provide temporary relief, then more heat
Video
Temperatures begin to warm up, expect highs close to the middle 90s.
Video
The First Alert Forecast calls for high heat
Video
Dome of heat building in
Video
Rain out, heat in for this upcoming week
Video
Few rain chances Sunday, dome of heat builds in for next week
Video
Weekend to see some of the hottest temps so far this year
Video
Heat and humidity will make it feel uncomfortable today
Video
Wednesday
94°
/
75°
Showers and thunderstorms early
Showers and thunderstorms early
50%
94°
75°
Thursday
94°
/
75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds
20%
94°
75°
Friday
95°
/
74°
A few clouds
A few clouds
20%
95°
74°
Saturday
96°
/
75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds
10%
96°
75°
Sunday
96°
/
76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
20%
96°
76°
Monday
95°
/
75°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late
40%
95°
75°
Tuesday
93°
/
75°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible
60%
93°
75°
95°
4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
95°
93°
5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
93°
90°
6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
90°
89°
7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°
86°
8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°
84°
9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°
83°
10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°
82°
11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°
81°
12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°
80°
1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°
79°
2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°
78°
3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°
78°
4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°
77°
5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°
77°
6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°
76°
7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°
77°
8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°
79°
9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°
83°
10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°
86°
11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°
87°
12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°
89°
1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°
91°
2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°
91°
3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Report: Kanye West dropping out of 2020 presidential race
WATCH: Tommy Tuberville talks win over Jeff Sessions, facing Doug Jones in November
Video
Tuberville beats Sessions, wins Alabama Senate GOP primary
Trump speaking in favor of Tuberville as voters head to polls
Gov. Ivey issues amended Safer at Home Order, mandates masks statewide
Calvary Christian Will Rely On Veteran Players
Video
Florida mother loses 2 children to COVID-19 just 11 days apart
3-year-old girl shot at Liberty Garden Homes
Pandemic derailing greater number of patients from taking prescribed medications
Video
Inmate in Tennesse jail wanted in shooting death of Birmingham man
UPDATE: Alabama 58,225 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 1,793 in Lee County
UPDATE: Georgia reports 127,834 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,061 in Columbus
Tear gas deployed as federal agents clash with Portland protesters
Video
Russell County man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on gun charge
Kayaker records scary encounter with alligator
Video
Can COVID-19 cause male infertility?
