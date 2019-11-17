Skip to content
Capital Project Public Meeting
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson and city leaders host the last 2019 Capital Project Public Meeting
The forecast will be cloudy and sunny at times before rain & storms Saturday
Another pleasant day, rain returns Saturday
Already looking ahead for the weekend forecast
TODAY: Sunny and pleasant, highs in the upper 60s
Staying dry and seasonable through Thursday
Sunny and mild for the next few days
Clearing, with plenty of sunshine on the way, with rain by the end of the week.
Pleasant to start the work week
Quiet, pleasant and fall-like over the next couple of days
Human remains found in Eufaula identified as missing woman
Americus Police: Man charged for murder in deadly November 20 shooting
CPD searching for missing teen, Jabryious Stewart
KIA Autosport of Columbus invites you to “Light Up the Holidays”
Man dies of injuries from assault after July home invasion
Columbus man faces murder charge for friend’s death, but he didn’t pull the trigger
Former Columbus mayor, senate candidate Tomlinson speaks exclusively with News 3 after attending Atlanta debate
Human remains found in Eufaula identified as missing woman
Investigator: Blanchard kidnapping witness remorseful he didn’t come forward sooner
Survivor of human trafficking advocates for those who are still captive
Largest Columbus homebuilder sells to Virginia company
