Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
The Storm: One Year Later
News
Local News
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Fighting for the Tab
Coronavirus Updates
Inside the Fight Against COVID-19
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry
Video: Oklahoma officer runs into his own burning home, saves his children
Video
Walmart extending closing time to 11 p.m. at most stores
Pandemic halts Wreaths Across America event at Arlington National cemetery
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Newsfeed Now
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us!
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week
SEC Fan Page
Top Stories
Glenwood Remains Levelheaded Ahead Of Championship
Video
Top Stories
Owen Signs With Central Arkansas
Video
Three Northside Athletes Sign National Letters Of Intent
Video
Raiders put two more players on COVID list
Former Raider Jerry Robinson nominated for Salute To Service Award
Community
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Buy Local
Community News
Home for the Holidays
Turkey Dinner Giveaway
Run Ranger Run
Remarkable Women
Russell County Schools
Calendar
KCU Teacher Appreciation
Kinetic Golden Apple Award
Project Roadblock
Yard Sales
One Class At A Time
Hispanic Heritage
Graduate Class of 2020 Voices
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
The Salvation Army opens donations early this year, November 27
Video
The House of Mercy Surviving COVID-19
Video
Columbus Police searching for missing woman, Bethany Grace Dowdell
Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School Music Teacher Awarded Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award
Video
On Your Side
Contests
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Carl Owen
Owen Signs With Central Arkansas
Video
Recent Updates
We are high and dry but the next front stalls-out for a warmer wet week through Thanksgiving
Video
More sunshine this afternoon with seasonable temperatures
Video
Consistently cool and sunny, with dry days ahead as Iota hits South America
Video
Starting the week off sunny and seasonable
Video
Lots of Sunshine and Cooler Temps This Week!
Video
After the front moves through, we will have a week full of sunshine.
Video
Clear skies for tonight, but tomorrow a front moves through and may bring some brief rain.
Video
Limited chance of rain this weekend with cool nights ahead
Video
Chilly start but a fantastic Friday with the return of sunny skies
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Wednesday
65°
/
39°
Sunny
Sunny
0%
65°
39°
Thursday
65°
/
46°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine
0%
65°
46°
Friday
72°
/
48°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny
0%
72°
48°
Saturday
74°
/
54°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds
10%
74°
54°
Sunday
74°
/
56°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds
10%
74°
56°
Monday
72°
/
46°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers
40%
72°
46°
Tuesday
68°
/
51°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
20%
68°
51°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
43°
6 AM
Clear
0%
43°
42°
7 AM
Clear
0%
42°
44°
8 AM
Sunny
0%
44°
47°
9 AM
Sunny
0%
47°
51°
10 AM
Sunny
0%
51°
55°
11 AM
Sunny
0%
55°
58°
12 PM
Sunny
0%
58°
61°
1 PM
Sunny
0%
61°
62°
2 PM
Sunny
0%
62°
64°
3 PM
Sunny
0%
64°
64°
4 PM
Sunny
0%
64°
62°
5 PM
Sunny
0%
62°
58°
6 PM
Clear
0%
58°
55°
7 PM
Clear
0%
55°
52°
8 PM
Clear
0%
52°
50°
9 PM
Clear
0%
50°
49°
10 PM
Clear
0%
49°
47°
11 PM
Clear
0%
47°
46°
12 AM
Clear
0%
46°
45°
1 AM
Clear
0%
45°
44°
2 AM
Clear
0%
44°
43°
3 AM
Clear
0%
43°
42°
4 AM
Clear
0%
42°
41°
5 AM
Clear
0%
41°
More Political Stories
President-elect Joe Biden names members of his White House senior staff
Video
President Trump fires head of DHS election security agency
Video
Georgia election audit sparking controversy
Video
John Merrill: ‘The security of elections in Alabama is not in question’
Giuliani, Commonwealth lawyers to file new briefs on allegations of constitutional violations in General Election
Video
More Politics
Trending Stories
Watch Live
Columbus Police looking for suspect in cash register theft
Columbus Police have man in custody for two counts of felony cruelty to children
Target Black Friday ad: Here are the best deals for 2020
UA sorority cancels 600-person farm party approved by Tuscaloosa city council
Don't Miss
Glenwood Remains Levelheaded Ahead Of Championship
Video
Owen Signs With Central Arkansas
Video
Three Northside Athletes Sign National Letters Of Intent
Video
Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry
Video: Oklahoma officer runs into his own burning home, saves his children
Video
Walmart extending closing time to 11 p.m. at most stores
Pandemic halts Wreaths Across America event at Arlington National cemetery
Trending Stories
Watch Live
Columbus Police looking for suspect in cash register theft
Columbus Police have man in custody for two counts of felony cruelty to children
Target Black Friday ad: Here are the best deals for 2020
UA sorority cancels 600-person farm party approved by Tuscaloosa city council
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Watch Live
Columbus Police looking for suspect in cash register theft
Columbus Police have man in custody for two counts of felony cruelty to children
Target Black Friday ad: Here are the best deals for 2020
UA sorority cancels 600-person farm party approved by Tuscaloosa city council