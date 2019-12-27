Carlos Dunovant

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Politics
Top Stories
WRBL News 3 is in Tampa for Auburn’s battle with Minnesota at the Outback Bowl
Top Stories
Make-A-Wish: Gronk surprises Ware teen with Super Bowl tickets
New Year’s Day crash kills three and injures another near Wetumpka
President Trump deploys more troops to Mideast after US embassy attack
Pope Francis equates violence against women to profaning God
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
2019 Performances Of The Year
Top Stories
Redskins hire Ron Rivera as coach
College football leads ESPN to week of television supremacy
GM Dorsey, Browns part ways after disappointing 6-10 season
Funeral services announced for Sports Reporter killed in plane crash
Community
Community News
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Hispanic Heritage Month
Russell County Schools
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
The historic Liberty Theatre in Columbus invites you to fun-filled fundraiser on Saturday, January 4
Top Stories
March Madness Concert Series set for March 28 at Columbus Civic Center
LOCATED IN GOOD HEALTH: CPD have found missing teen Arkeith Branon
Greyhound offers free ticket home for runaway kids
CPD asking for public’s help finding missing teen
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Top Stories
Big Dog Jingle 2019: Micah’s Promise Interviews
Our Kitchen
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Home For The Holidays
The Price Is Right Live
Jr Globetrotter Contest
College Gameday Pickem
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Sunspree Break
Back 2 School Gas Giveaway
Operation Fly Home: Columbus Airport
Top Stories
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Search
Search
Search
Carlos Dunovant
2019 Performances Of The Year
Recent Updates
Rain chances return for Thursday and Friday; 1″ of rainfall expected
Great weather for New Year’s Day
Quiet for New Year’s Day before more rain returns
Sunny and seasonable for the last day of 2019
Sunny and seasonable through midweek
Becoming sunny today with highs near average.
WEATHER AWARE: Slight chance for a few thunderstorms tonight into Monday morning
Clouds hanging around for Saturday; Weather Aware for Sunday
A few sprinkles and showers possible today, weather aware for Sunday
More 7 Day Forecast
Trending Stories
Columbus Police charge two local teens with murder
Columbus police identify victim in 2020 New Year’s Day homicide
New Year’s Day crash kills three and injures another near Wetumpka
Quadruple homicide suspect Travane Brandon Jackson found dead in jail cell
Homicide victim in Hurtsboro, Alabama identified by Russell County Coroner
Don't Miss
One dead in New Year’s morning shooting at Elizabeth Canty Homes in Columbus
Columbus lawmaker appointed to lead powerful Georgia House committee
LOCATED IN GOOD HEALTH: CPD have found missing teen Arkeith Branon
Columbus Police investigate aggravated assault during domestic dispute
WRBL News 3 programming changes for New Year’s Eve, as CBS and WRBL present the “Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl”
Man who shot the gunman at Texas church shares his story
EXCLUSIVE: Inside look as Columbus Police Department expands New Year’s patrols targeting impaired drivers
Trending Stories
Columbus Police charge two local teens with murder
Columbus police identify victim in 2020 New Year’s Day homicide
New Year’s Day crash kills three and injures another near Wetumpka
CPD is asking the public to help find a missing teen
The historic Liberty Theatre in Columbus invites you to fun-filled fundraiser on Saturday, January 4
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Columbus Police charge two local teens with murder
Columbus police identify victim in 2020 New Year’s Day homicide
New Year’s Day crash kills three and injures another near Wetumpka
CPD is asking the public to help find a missing teen
The historic Liberty Theatre in Columbus invites you to fun-filled fundraiser on Saturday, January 4