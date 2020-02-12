Skip to content
Carver Girls Basketball
Carver’s Olivia Cochran Season Ends
Video
Recent Updates
Drier, colder, and the best part, SUNSHINE is back
Video
Chilly air arrives tonight
Video
Less rainy days ahead in the forecast
Video
A few more showers today and Wednesday
Video
Rain Rain will go away, with a majority of fair weather days in this First Alert Forecast
Video
Light showers today with a few thunderstorms this evening
Video
Here comes the rain again…
Video
“Here comes the sun”, then the clouds return, a bit of a buzz kill
Video
The sun is back!
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
Remarkable Women
Remarkable Women: Lee County woman says education is key to serving her community
Video
Remarkable Women: Local woman believes volunteerism has the power to end poverty
Video
Remarkable Women: Columbus business owner says her dedication to charity and community is driven by God
Video
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Video
More Remarkable Women
Trending Stories
CDC recommends men shave their beards to protect against coronavirus
Video
GON: Phenix City man reels in 63 pound blue catfish at Goat Rock
7-year-old girl dies one minute into surgery to remove tonsils
Video
EMA: Plan to send coronavirus patients to Alabama was ‘pretty close to fruition’
Video
Couple arrested by Auburn Police after hundreds of dollars worth of stolen catalytic converters are found in their vehicle
Carver’s Olivia Cochran Season Ends
Video
Huntington woman indicted in WV’s largest elderly fraud scam
Video
Do you know what tax bracket you belong to?
Columbus man arrested and charged with felony child molestation, other charges
Should Alabama repeal its grocery tax?
Video
Alabama Sheriffs Association supports proposed gun bill
Video
Fourth Street Day Care & Academy in Columbus plans its 11th annual fundraiser
Video
Tweets by wrblnews3
