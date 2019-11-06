Skip to content
Cascade Road
River Road roundabout opens Monday afternoon; first test comes Tuesday morning
Recent Updates
HAPPENING NOW: Transit of Mercury viewing via Auburn University’s Physics Department
Enjoy today, cold air is on the way
Cool and breezy today, beautiful weekend ahead!
Third annual Community Thanksgiving Service planned in Opelika on November 18!
Blanchard family leans on God, awaiting answers in Aniah’s disappearance
Lawsuit challenges absentee ballot rejections in Georgia
After a few warm days, cooler temperatures and rain and are on the way.
Wellness Wednesday: St. Francis welcomes newest ENT physician
Russell County Sheriff’s Office hosts tenth annual Practical Homicide Conference
Don't Miss
Jacksonville Sheriff says mother is a “person of interesting” in case of missing 5-year-old girl
“Unite the Valley” planned for Saturday, November 16, in Columbus
National Infantry Museum in Columbus observes Veterans Day
Columbus jury convicts Short in the murder of 83-year-old woman
Veterans Day 101: a general guide to what’s open and closed
Veterans Day brings a weekend of observances in Georgia
Georgia moves closer to legal hemp production
