Caydon Smoot

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
The Storm: One Year Later
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Inside the Fight Against COVID-19
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
More scattered storms this afternoon with a few strong
Video
Ole Miss releases Campus Ready plan for the upcoming academic year
Columbus parents, student react to the Muscogee County School District reopening options for the upcoming school year
Video
Oklahoma woman says someone used her deceased husband’s name to cast ballot
Video
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Newsfeed Now
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us!
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Athletes of the Week
SEC Media Days
Top Stories
WRBL Sports: Chambers Academy Baseball
Video
Top Stories
Former Auburn Tiger Turns Pro In Sweden
Video
Co-founder of Pocono Raceway Dr. Rose Mattioli passes away at 92
Patriots sign QB Cam Newton to replace Tom Brady, source says
Savannah Baseball Team Introduces “Banana Ball”
Video
Community
Community News
Run Ranger Run
The Storm: One Year Later
Russell County Schools
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
KCU Teacher Appreciation
Golden Apple
The Tax Expert
Kia in the Classroom
Yard Sales
One Class At A Time
Hidden History
Graduate Class of 2020 Voices
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
Statewide alert issued for missing Montgomery teen
Columbus Police searching for critically missing man
Goodwill Career Centers to host multiple job fairs on July 9th
Fort Valley Police searching for missing man
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Contests
Zelmo’s Gas Giveaway
The SunSpree Samaritan of the Month
Melissa Mickens’ Valentine’s Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Remarkable Women
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Home For The Holidays
Jr Globetrotter Contest
College Gameday Pickem
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Operation Fly Home: Columbus Airport
Search
Search
Search
Caydon Smoot
WRBL Sports: Chambers Academy Baseball
Video
Recent Updates
More scattered storms this afternoon with a few strong
Video
Storms lead to happy tomato plants across the region
Video
First day of July, 2020 and the forecast is fitting
Video
TUESDAY: Warm and humid day ahead with isolated afternoon thunderstorms
Video
Heat & Humidity are here to stay, and so are the showers each afternoon
Video
Warm and muggy today, rain chances increasing for later this week
Video
Hot, hazy and humid as we wrap up the weekend
Video
What’s up with this haze from the Saharan Desert, I’ll tell you…
Video
The forecast calls for…A SUMMER PATTERN
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
More Political Stories
Trump calls for federal charges against George Washington statue vandals
California tribe blocks border-wall demolition on ‘ancestral burial grounds’
Video
CNN reports Trump no longer holding rally in Alabama
Supreme Court opens door for states to provide public funding to religious schools
Stimulus check round 2: Partisan politics stalling more payments?
Video
More Politics
Trending Stories
Gov. Kemp extends COVID-19 executive orders for Georgia
CNN reports Trump no longer holding rally in Alabama
Deadly fire under investigation in Opelika
ADPH introduces color-coded COVID-19 risk map to assist in reopening the state
Gov. Kemp to visit Columbus Wednesday as part of “Wear a Mask” Flyaround Tour
Don't Miss
Partial human remains found in search for missing Fort Hood soldier
Check out these Fourth of July freebies, deals, and specials
Trump calls for federal charges against George Washington statue vandals
Republicans, with exception of Trump, now push mask-wearing
More scattered storms this afternoon with a few strong
Video
Medical Doctors Prepare for Impact of Covid-19 During the Flu Season
Video
Deadly fire under investigation in Opelika
Trending Stories
Gov. Kemp extends COVID-19 executive orders for Georgia
CNN reports Trump no longer holding rally in Alabama
Deadly fire under investigation in Opelika
ADPH introduces color-coded COVID-19 risk map to assist in reopening the state
Gov. Kemp to visit Columbus Wednesday as part of “Wear a Mask” Flyaround Tour
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Gov. Kemp extends COVID-19 executive orders for Georgia
CNN reports Trump no longer holding rally in Alabama
Deadly fire under investigation in Opelika
ADPH introduces color-coded COVID-19 risk map to assist in reopening the state
Gov. Kemp to visit Columbus Wednesday as part of “Wear a Mask” Flyaround Tour