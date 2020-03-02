Skip to content
Top Stories
Trump administration says Afghan peace deal to advance despite shaky beginnings
Rain out, oh what a relief it is but still some minor flooding
Only a matter of time: EAMC, AU and community leaders prep for COVID-19
China’s factories try to shield workers as output revives
Top Stories
Harris County says there’s still work that needs to be done a year after the March 3rd storms
Phenix City Mayor holds 7th annual breakfast, encouraging faith and unity in the community
Video
Cierra’s Corner plans weekend prom pop-up shops in Columbus
Video
Severe weather prompts road closure in Stewart County, Georgia
Top Stories
ZELMO’S GAS GIVEAWAY
Central Boys Track Team
Athletes Of The Week: Central Boys Track Team
Recent Updates
Rain out, oh what a relief it is but still some minor flooding
WEATHER AWARE: Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue today; Flash Flood Watch through this evening
Local School Closings for March 5 in the WRBL viewing area
WEATHER AWARE: Storms and torrential rain on Thursday, but a sunny, cooler, and drier weekend ahead
Rain and thunderstorms will continue into this afternoon
WEATHER AWARE: All day Wednesday through Thursday late morning, heavy rainfall and storms
Tornado watch for eastern Alabama has expired, expect off and on showers and thunderstorms today
Tornado Watch for portions of central Alabama until 11 AM CST/ 12 PM EST
Just wet! Weather Aware Wednesday-Thursday for areas of flooding. This forecast will add more inches of rainfall as we move through Thursday morning
Super Tuesday Results
‘Simple greed’: Ex-UAW leader Jones charged with corruption
Lawmakers approve emergency coronavirus response bill
Fairhope woman seeks jury duty exemption for breastfeeding mothers in Alabama
Biden sees big gains on Super Tuesday
Former Attorney General Jeff targets Jones ahead of runoff with Tuberville
Trending Stories
New details emerge in ‘freak’ utility pole accident that killed woman on Woodruff Farm Road
Coroner: Man decapitated in an industrial accident at Eufaula chicken plant
Man dies in truck accident on Highway 165
Lee County jury convicts mother of killing newborn with meth use
Contaminated cash may be spreading coronavirus, WHO warns
Don't Miss
Athletes Of The Week: Central Boys Track Team
Harris County says there’s still work that needs to be done a year after the March 3rd storms
Epilepsy study helps researchers replay memories in real time
A Eufaula restaurant owner shares her story of survival on March 3rd; ‘We were blessed’
Phenix City Mayor holds 7th annual breakfast, encouraging faith and unity in the community
NASA: Astronauts wanted!
Georgia Senate passes bill aimed at prescription prices
