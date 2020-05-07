Central Red Devils Football

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
The Storm: One Year Later
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Inside the Fight Against COVID-19
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 12, 2020
Video
Police find 6-year-old tied up in shed; grandmother, boyfriend arrested
Video
Telethon raises $115M for New Yorkers impacted by COVID-19
LIVE: Fauci testifies remotely before Senate, warns nation against premature reopening
Video
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Athletes of the Week
SEC Media Days
Top Stories
Devils Still Preparing For 2020 Season
Video
Top Stories
Tay McCants Takes Over Lanett Boys Basketball
Video
Baseball owners OK plan that could lead to July start, source says
Last surviving member of the original 1943 Rockford Peaches girls baseball team passes away
‘Who am I?’ Athletes battle depression, anxiety with sports on pause
Video
Community
Community News
Run Ranger Run
The Storm: One Year Later
Russell County Schools
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
KCU Teacher Appreciation
Golden Apple
The Tax Expert
Kia in the Classroom
Yard Sales
One Class At A Time
Hidden History
Graduate Class of 2020 Voices
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
Troup County to reopen some parks and recreation facilities May 18
City of LaGrange awarded $2M grant for community improvement, job training initiatives
Columbus Mayor to host virtual town hall meeting on May 14
4.0 Fitness hosts Saturday honorary run for Ahmaud Arbery
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Contests
Zelmo’s Gas Giveaway
The SunSpree Samaritan of the Month
Melissa Mickens’ Valentine’s Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Remarkable Women
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Home For The Holidays
Jr Globetrotter Contest
College Gameday Pickem
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Operation Fly Home: Columbus Airport
Top Stories
Local veteran featured on Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
Central Red Devils Football
Devils Still Preparing For 2020 Season
Video
Recent Updates
High pressure settles in, temperatures begin to warm up
Video
High on May’s “Bermuda High” keeping us fair and dry in the forecast
Video
Dry and sunny to start the week, nearing 90 by this weekend
Video
Temperatures trending warmer with dry conditions
Video
MOTHER’S DAY: Cool start with a pleasant afternoon
Video
A happy Mother’s Day forecast weekend, with sunshine and cooler mornings
Video
More wind and a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms along a cold front
Video
Windy forecast and stronger storms remain farther west with our next cold front
Video
Lots of sun and cool temperatures, not as windy today
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
More Political Stories
Poll: Americans split on returning to work following pandemic shutdown
Video
House Republicans create Task Force to investigate China for role in spread of coronavirus
Video
Republican senators introduce coronavirus data privacy bill
Video
Congressman: Telecommuting can’t happen until computer systems are better protected from hackers
Video
DHS again delays MPP hearings to end of June as pandemic precaution
More Politics
Trending Stories
Hartford woman, ex-son-in-law arrested after livestreaming one-year-old’s rape, authorities say
Video
Lee County Commission to re-open county offices
Time is running out for JCPenney
Alabama restaurants, bars, salons and gyms to reopen
Governor extends Florida’s state of emergency by 60 days
Don't Miss
Troup County to reopen some parks and recreation facilities May 18
Lee County Commission to re-open county offices
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 12, 2020
Video
Police find 6-year-old tied up in shed; grandmother, boyfriend arrested
Video
Telethon raises $115M for New Yorkers impacted by COVID-19
LIVE: Fauci testifies remotely before Senate, warns nation against premature reopening
Video
Colorado governor suspends restaurant’s license after viral video of Mother’s Day crowds
Video
Trending Stories
Hartford woman, ex-son-in-law arrested after livestreaming one-year-old’s rape, authorities say
Video
Lee County Commission to re-open county offices
Time is running out for JCPenney
Alabama restaurants, bars, salons and gyms to reopen
Governor extends Florida’s state of emergency by 60 days
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Hartford woman, ex-son-in-law arrested after livestreaming one-year-old’s rape, authorities say
Video
Lee County Commission to re-open county offices
Time is running out for JCPenney
Alabama restaurants, bars, salons and gyms to reopen
Governor extends Florida’s state of emergency by 60 days