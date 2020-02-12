Skip to content
Charnae Johnson
Columbus celebrates 42nd year of Arbor Day Cooper Creek Park
Recent Updates
“Here comes the sun”, then the clouds return, a bit of a buzz kill
Video
The sun is back!
Video
Here comes the sun Friday afternoon and Saturday, with a colder drier feel
Video
Flash Flood Watch through this evening
Video
ROAD HAZARDS: We are on track for additional two inches of rainfall in this forecast
Video
Rain continues; An additional 1-2 inches possible through Thursday afternoon.
Video
Tracking storms now for a portion of the region tonight in your First Alert forecast
Video
Scattered Showers and low visibility for your Tuesday morning commute
Video
Rain returns with 2-3″ possible through Thursday
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
Remarkable Women
Remarkable Women: Local woman believes volunteerism has the power to end poverty
Video
Remarkable Women: Columbus business owner says her dedication to charity and community is driven by God
Video
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Video
More Remarkable Women
Trending Stories
Columbus Fire Captain, woman, charged with theft after removing flowers from Park Hill Cemetery
Animal Care and Control are forced to return dog and twelve puppies to owner after complaint
Video
Hit and run victim’s aunt speaks about justice for her nephew
Video
A Columbus woman faces a felony warrant in Auburn for trafficking
Video
Columbus man faces six charges for deadly January 2019 hit and run
