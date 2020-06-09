Skip to content
Chason Perry
Local Gym Plans To Makes Impact With Scholarships
Rain chances slim while temperatures stay seasonable
Great weather to end the week!
Remaining seasonable through the end of the week
Finally! More sun and less humidity
Dry air on the way!
One more day of oppressive humidity, cold front will bring drier air on Thursday.
Striking Back at Lightning 20 Years of Saving Lives
The weather forecast is stormy then takes a turn for the drier
Hot, humid with a chance for scattered showers and storms this afternoon.
Trump administration revokes transgender health protection
Seneca newspaper apologizes after publishing controversial cartoon
Black Tulsans call Trump rally plan ‘a slap in the face’
Trump rally attendees must agree they won’t sue if they contract COVID-19
Nation’s top military officer says he was wrong to walk with Trump after forceful removal of protesters
Tuskegee man charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and more, in Auburn
Congressman Sanford Bishop says it’s likely that Confederate general’s name will come off Fort Benning
Governor Kemp issues new COVID-19 guidelines
UPDATE: Georgia reports 55,783 COVID-19 cases, with 955 in Columbus
Police charge fourth suspect with criminal property damage during DA elect’s campaign video
Small aircraft makes emergency landing on Interstate 81
Black man found hanged at California park; community members question ‘initial impression’ of suicide
Auburn professor receives nearly $500,000 grant for study on impact of wetlands at watershed scale
Good Samaritans rescue man overboard near Dauphin Island
Jefferson County 18-year-old drowns at Little River Canyon
Alabama Dept. of Labor offers in-person unemployment claim filings
National Arena League Cancels 2020 Season
