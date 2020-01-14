Skip to content
Chattahoochee valley veterans engagement board
VA starts a new initiative to connect with veterans in the Chattahoochee Valley
Recent Updates
MONDAY: Cold & breezy as Arctic air settles in
Cold air returning!
MLK events looking good for the morning, Rain exits and a blast of winter cold air and sunshine
Mixture of sun and clouds but don’t get too excited, rain returns on Saturday
Friday a little mix of sun, clouds, and cool readings
Morning fog and showers, partly cloudy this afternoon
Another front will bring overnight showers; Saturday afternoon. Then sunny & colder
Another foggy morning, mostly cloudy with isolated showers this afternoon
Another foggy morning, rain returns this afternoon.
More 7 Day Forecast
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Arkansas murder suspect Jory Worthen reportedly seen in Georgia
TV Listings
House of Horrors: Lee County mom, grandparents accused of locking kids in cages
Valley locate missing Alabama teen
North Carolina man charged with trafficking opioids, meth; bond set at $1,000,000
Don't Miss
“The Dream Lives:” Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration held in Columbus
Phenix City Police looking to identify suspect in Dollar General armed robbery
Ralston owners stripped of federal funding; Resident relocation process begins
CPD searching for missing teen, Raymond Richmond
Georgia sets execution for man convicted of killing 2 people
Columbus man charged with vehicular homicide in November Moon Road crash
Police believe suspect in Alabama woman’s murder could be hiding in Georgia
Tweets by wrblnews3
