Cherika Teagle
Columbus police searching for missing woman
Recent Updates
Isolated showers today but rain chances will go up by the middle of the week
Video
Rain chances to increase this upcoming week
Video
Forecast remaining the same
Same ol’ same ol’ until the next tropical wave in the First Alert Forecast
Video
No surprise, our forecast remains the same to end the week
Video
FORECAST: Banking on more early sunshine and a stray afternoon storm or two
Video
Pop-up storms possible today, highs reaching the middle 90s.
Video
Hot through the end of the week, slight warm-up come the weekend
Video
Rain chances lower and the heat cranks up
Video
7 Day Forecast
Monday
96°
/
73°
Thunderstorms likely early
Thunderstorms likely early
60%
96°
73°
Tuesday
92°
/
74°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible
40%
92°
74°
Wednesday
94°
/
74°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
40%
94°
74°
Thursday
91°
/
73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms
50%
91°
73°
Friday
89°
/
73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms
60%
89°
73°
Saturday
90°
/
73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible
60%
90°
73°
Sunday
91°
/
73°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late
40%
91°
73°
Hourly Forecast
86°
8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°
81°
9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°
79°
10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°
76°
11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°
76°
12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°
77°
1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°
76°
2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°
75°
3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°
76°
4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°
75°
5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°
75°
6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°
74°
7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°
74°
8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°
77°
9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°
81°
10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°
85°
11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°
87°
12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°
90°
1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
90°
91°
2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
91°
88°
3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°
88°
4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°
85°
5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°
86°
6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°
84°
7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°
President Trump signs executive actions for economic relief, as lawmakers continue debating second stimulus
Video
Lawmakers comment on possible Biden VP pick
Video
Second stimulus checks: Trump executive orders leave $1,200 payments in limbo
Sen. Doug Jones responds to President Trump’s executive orders
Trump extends unemployment benefits, defers payroll tax
Trending Stories
Documents: Man charged with indecent exposure after incident at daughter’s sleepover
Video
Teens arrested in Robbery of Opelika, Prattville Waffle Houses
CDC issues new guidelines on face coverings
Video
Lee County DA: Human Trafficking investigation leads to arrests
Two suspects in custody, one at large following two Waffle House robberies and a police chase
Americans still going to Mexico for sex amid pandemic
Pres. Trump pulled from White House briefing by Secret Service, says ‘suspect’ was shot outside
Teens arrested in Robbery of Opelika, Prattville Waffle Houses
Two suspects in custody, one at large following two Waffle House robberies and a police chase
Columbus police searching for missing woman
Law enforcement helping victims in Lee County human trafficking investigation
Columbus man charged with sex trafficking, pimping, and more
