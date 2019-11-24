Skip to content
Chief Bryan Watson
Columbus Fire and EMS extinguish house fire on Glenn Street
Recent Updates
A great few days, then a strong storm system arrives early Sunday, making us Weather Aware
Happy Thanksgiving: Sunny and mild, expect highs in the upper 60s.
Enjoy some great sunshine leftovers then late Saturday into Sunday morning we get stuffed with a storm system
Holiday Travel: Rain this morning then clearing for the evening
Thanksgiving stuffing in the forecast will promise a side order of sunshine
Increasing clouds and mild today, rain moves in Wednesday morning.
Thanksgiving holiday travel forecast
Several cold fronts will move through this week, the first on Wednesday
MONDAY: Cold morning with a sunny and pleasant afternoon
More 7 Day Forecast
“I know you want me to be strong but it so hard baby it so hard,” said Aniah Blanchard’s stepfather in heartfelt Instagram post
Don't Miss
House fire on Glenn Street total loss, says fire chief
Armed robbery at LaGrange US Food Mart on Hogansville Road
CPD is searching for a missing teen, last seen Nov. 26
CPD: Missing teen, Dewayne Tripp, located
CPD: Missing 9-year-old, Derrick Simmons, has been located
President Carter released from Atlanta hospital, to spend holiday in Plains
“I count it as joy”: Columbus mother reacts to her son’s alleged killer in custody
