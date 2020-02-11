Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
Chiefs Snap 26 Year Championship Drought
Video
New ‘ninja warrior’ playground coming to Panama City
Video
Police: Virginia man meets up with dating app matches, then robs them
Video
One person injured in Friday afternoon shooting on 13th avenue in Columbus
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
Chiefs Snap 26 Year Championship Drought
Video
Top Stories
PSU alums: McGloin struggles, Thompkins shines in XFL match-up
Athletes of the Week: Carver Girls Basketball
Video
Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic close to move from Columbus to Birmingham
Video
St. Anne-Pacelli welcomes new Lady Vikings volleyball coach
Community
Community News
Run Ranger Run
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
The Tax Expert
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Russell County Schools
ONE CLASS AT A TIME
Hidden History
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
The SunSpree Samaritan of the Month
Top Stories
NIM makes final push to be named Best Free Museum in the US
Police searching for missing teen Kionna Tillman
Columbus Museum invites you to a special exhibit highlighting Tuskegee’s rich history
Video
House of Heroes “Pulling for Patriots Skeet Shoot” set for Saturday, February 29
Video
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Contests
Melissa Mickens’ Valentine’s Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Remarkable Women
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Home For The Holidays
The Price Is Right Live
Jr Globetrotter Contest
College Gameday Pickem
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Back 2 School Gas Giveaway
Operation Fly Home: Columbus Airport
Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge
Top Stories
Melissa Mickens’ Valentine’s Day Giveaway
Search
Search
Search
Chiefs
Chiefs Snap 26 Year Championship Drought
Video
Recent Updates
Showers return Sunday
Video
Fantastic forecast for the weekend then an active 7 day outlook, coming up next week
Video
Sunny and little cool for Valentine’s Day
Video
Fantastic weekend weather forecast
Video
Storms likely this morning then breezy with falling temperatures.
Video
WEATHER AWARE: 4am-10am expect brief heavy rainfall, isolated strong storms, may become severe
Video
Overcast again today with storms expected by Thursday morning
Video
WEATHER AWARE: Thursday morning for heavy rain & wind, a few may become severe
Video
Showers continue, few strong storms later this evening
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
Trending Stories
Horrifying image of Lee County crash is powerful reminder seatbelts save lives
Cheating investigation underway at Auburn University’s Harrison School of Pharmacy
Jahiem Davis’ defense attorney: ‘I think anyone in his position would have done exactly what he did’
Video
SAY SOMETHING: Auburn Schools first in Alabama to deploy student safety app
Video
Cheating scandal leads to termination of dozens of Georgia State Patrol troopers
Don't Miss
Opelika police investigating Thursday morning shooting on Samford Court
Economic Developers plan to bring more than 500 jobs
Video
Amid coronavirus fears, a second wave of flu hits US kids
Video
Franklin man arrested in undercover sting after arranging to meet a child for sex
Arkansas couple celebrating their 25th Valentines Day with the same chocolate box
Video
NIM makes final push to be named Best Free Museum in the US
Police searching for missing teen Kionna Tillman
Trending Stories
Horrifying image of Lee County crash is powerful reminder seatbelts save lives
Cheating investigation underway at Auburn University’s Harrison School of Pharmacy
Jahiem Davis’ defense attorney: ‘I think anyone in his position would have done exactly what he did’
Video
SAY SOMETHING: Auburn Schools first in Alabama to deploy student safety app
Video
Cheating scandal leads to termination of dozens of Georgia State Patrol troopers
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Horrifying image of Lee County crash is powerful reminder seatbelts save lives
Cheating investigation underway at Auburn University’s Harrison School of Pharmacy
Jahiem Davis’ defense attorney: ‘I think anyone in his position would have done exactly what he did’
Video
SAY SOMETHING: Auburn Schools first in Alabama to deploy student safety app
Video
Cheating scandal leads to termination of dozens of Georgia State Patrol troopers