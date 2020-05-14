Skip to content
child shot
4 year old shot in face; LaGrange police issue warrants for man who left scene
Recent Updates
A little cooler over the next few days but feeling like summer this weekend
Video
Forecast becomes more sub-tropical, which means a tad humid
Video
Finally! Cooler Temperatures and some rain!
Video
Beneficial rain on the way
Video
Rain finally brings relief and breaks this dry pattern
Video
This weather could have been a”CAT”astrophe
Video
The weekend forecast will put a smile on your face, and a tropical disturbance remains off-shore
Video
It’s getting HOT HOT HOT; Highs nearing 90 this weekend.
Video
A pleasant forecast, with low humidity, higher readings, and no rain from the tropics
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
More Political Stories
FBI successfully unlocks Pensacola shooter’s iPhones without help from Apple
Video
Senate willing to negotiate hazard pay for essential workers after $3-trillion HEROES Act passed in House
Video
Trump says he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine ‘for about a week and a half now’
1-on-1 with Gov. Ivey on state’s fight against COVID-19
Video
What are FEMA and Congress doing to get enough PPE?
Video
More Politics
Trending Stories
Little girl in critical condition after being shot in face, LaGrange Police investigating
Watch Live
Exclusive video: Tractor-trailer crash with pickup on U.S. 80 shows need for traffic light at Psalmond Road
Video
GBI investigating inmate death at Troup County Jail
Chambers County teen killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday
