Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
The Storm: One Year Later
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Inside the Fight Against COVID-19
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
Cop in Floyd death got medals for valor and drew complaints
Tracking the tropics and its indirect impacts in the First Alert Forecast
Video
Drug taken by Trump fails to prevent COVID-19 in a rigorous study
Mayor Woodfin designates W.C. Patton Park for permitted demonstrations
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Athletes of the Week
SEC Media Days
Top Stories
Troup County prepares to welcome players back
Video
Top Stories
Lions Invite Chilean Player To Training Camp Roster
Video
Kings broadcaster resigns after tweet to Cousins
‘We won’t tolerate’: Sports world unites behind Floyd
Local Coach Reaches Out To Team Among George Floyd Protests
Video
Community
Community News
Run Ranger Run
The Storm: One Year Later
Russell County Schools
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
KCU Teacher Appreciation
Golden Apple
The Tax Expert
Kia in the Classroom
Yard Sales
One Class At A Time
Hidden History
Graduate Class of 2020 Voices
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
Highland Community Church COVID-19 testing event attended by nearly 100 community members
Video
HAPPENING NOW: Kids Summer Cupboard food drive at McDonald’s in Bradley Park
Video
Coronavirus Response Fund awards ninth grant round to local organizations
Auburn physics professors receive nearly $900k in federal funding to develop fusion as energy source
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Contests
Zelmo’s Gas Giveaway
The SunSpree Samaritan of the Month
Melissa Mickens’ Valentine’s Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Remarkable Women
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Home For The Holidays
Jr Globetrotter Contest
College Gameday Pickem
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Operation Fly Home: Columbus Airport
Top Stories
Local veteran featured on Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
Chile
Lions Invite Chilean Player To Training Camp Roster
Video
Recent Updates
Tracking the tropics and its indirect impacts in the First Alert Forecast
Video
Pop-Up showers and storms return to the forecast, Tropical Storm Cristobal remains in the southern Gulf
Video
Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in Gulf as we remain humid
Video
Showers and storms return Wednesday, watching the tropics closely.
Video
Back to warm and humid with the tropics heating up too
Video
Welcome to June! Hot but not as humid today
Video
Warm & dry as the month of June begins
Video
Front is through, drier air moving in with temperatures warming
Video
Trending drier and warmer for the last weekend of May
More 7 Day Forecast
More Political Stories
Mayor Woodfin designates W.C. Patton Park for permitted demonstrations
Exclusive poll shows support for George Floyd protests, disapproval of Trump’s response
Esper splits with Trump, says no military for protests as some standby troops return home
Tech-rights group sues Trump to stop social-media order
Gov. DeWine says hosting RNC in Ohio ‘not something we would volunteer to do’
Video
More Politics
Trending Stories
Stadium-sized asteroid heading to Earth this week
Case against capital murder suspect in Aniah Blanchard’s killing heads to grand jury
Video
Cop in Floyd death got medals for valor and drew complaints
Columbus man faces six charges including rape, kidnapping
St. Louis man dies after being dragged by FedEx truck following Friday night protest
Don't Miss
Cop in Floyd death got medals for valor and drew complaints
Tiny critters make ‘snot palaces’ in the ocean, scientists say
Video
Troup County prepares to welcome players back
Video
Case against capital murder suspect in Aniah Blanchard’s killing heads to grand jury
Video
Lions Invite Chilean Player To Training Camp Roster
Video
Tracking the tropics and its indirect impacts in the First Alert Forecast
Video
Drug taken by Trump fails to prevent COVID-19 in a rigorous study
Trending Stories
Stadium-sized asteroid heading to Earth this week
Case against capital murder suspect in Aniah Blanchard’s killing heads to grand jury
Video
Cop in Floyd death got medals for valor and drew complaints
Columbus man faces six charges including rape, kidnapping
St. Louis man dies after being dragged by FedEx truck following Friday night protest
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Stadium-sized asteroid heading to Earth this week
Case against capital murder suspect in Aniah Blanchard’s killing heads to grand jury
Video
Cop in Floyd death got medals for valor and drew complaints
Columbus man faces six charges including rape, kidnapping
St. Louis man dies after being dragged by FedEx truck following Friday night protest