Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
The Storm: One Year Later
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
VIDEO: Severe weather in WRBL viewing area after Easter Sunday
Video
Christ Deliverance Temple “The Life Center” celebrates Easter with resurrection parade
Video
Auburn city councilor using “exotic” humor to urge flattening the curve
200 COVID-19 beds headed to Georgia World Congress Center
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
Positive Threads On Delayed Olympics
Video
Top Stories
Durden Hired As Calvary Christian Athletic Director
Video
Top Stories
Tigers Would Feel Lost Without Season
Video
XFL suspends operations, lays off employees
Tagovailoa’s agent says he’s healthy, will be ready for camp
Tom Brady having issue with privacy at Tampa mansion
Community
Community News
Run Ranger Run
The Storm: One Year Later
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
The Tax Expert
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Russell County Schools
One Class At A Time
Hidden History
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
Schley County residents hold prayer drive for COVID-19 victim
Video
During Paws Humane Society coronavirus shutdown, foster parents step up
Ty’Keona Tolbert found safe, police cancel missing person search
Coronavirus Response Fund donates almost $140K to local organizations
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Contests
Zelmo’s Gas Giveaway
The SunSpree Samaritan of the Month
Melissa Mickens’ Valentine’s Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Remarkable Women
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Home For The Holidays
The Price Is Right Live
Jr Globetrotter Contest
College Gameday Pickem
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Operation Fly Home: Columbus Airport
Search
Search
Search
Christ Deliverance Temple "The Life Center"
Christ Deliverance Temple “The Life Center” celebrates Easter with resurrection parade
Video
Recent Updates
WEATHER ALERT: Severe storms likely overnight
Video
WEATHER ALERT: Tornadoes, damaging winds will be present Sunday evening into early Monday morning
Video
WEATHER ALERT: Severe storms likely Sunday into overnight Monday
Video
Severe weather likely late Sunday into early Monday
Video
Dry for Saturday, weather alert for Sunday
Video
Cooler for Friday with severe weather looming for Easter Sunday
Video
Becoming dry and sunny for the afternoon; Weather Alert for Sunday
Video
Weather Aware: Another morning wave not as potent but we need to watch before we see the sun shine
Video
WEDNESDAY WEATHER AWARE: Chance for a few strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening.
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
More Political Stories
White House, Congress negotiate additional coronavirus recovery funding
Video
Georgia’s Secretary of State moves Primary election from May 19 to June 9
Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee
Video
Grisham out as press secretary, will head first lady’s staff
Governors to decide how to spend money to fund childcare during pandemic
Video
More Politics
Trending Stories
VIDEO: Severe weather in WRBL viewing area after Easter Sunday
Video
Watch Live
New projections from University of Washington COVID-19 study adjusts projected death toll from virus
EVENING UPDATE: Alabama now at 3,583 cases of COVID-19, 93 deaths
Global Payments/TSYS to cut employee salaries by 10 percent, CEO forgoes all salary and bonuses
Don't Miss
VIDEO: Severe weather in WRBL viewing area after Easter Sunday
Video
Eufaula Police arrest man after “brief standoff”
Russell County Shelters available for severe weather event
Shelter locations for Lee County in the event of a Tornado Watch
Quitman County Elementary School gym to be uses at emergency shelter for severe weather
EVENING UPDATE: Alabama now at 3,583 cases of COVID-19, 93 deaths
EVENING UPDATE: Georgia now at 12,547 cases of COVID-19, 442 deaths from the virus
Trending Stories
VIDEO: Severe weather in WRBL viewing area after Easter Sunday
Video
Watch Live
New projections from University of Washington COVID-19 study adjusts projected death toll from virus
EVENING UPDATE: Alabama now at 3,583 cases of COVID-19, 93 deaths
Global Payments/TSYS to cut employee salaries by 10 percent, CEO forgoes all salary and bonuses
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
VIDEO: Severe weather in WRBL viewing area after Easter Sunday
Video
Watch Live
New projections from University of Washington COVID-19 study adjusts projected death toll from virus
EVENING UPDATE: Alabama now at 3,583 cases of COVID-19, 93 deaths
Global Payments/TSYS to cut employee salaries by 10 percent, CEO forgoes all salary and bonuses