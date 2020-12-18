 

Claire Cahalan

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

54° / 55°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 54° 55°

Thursday

58° / 28°
Rain
Rain 100% 58° 28°

Friday

40° / 23°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 40° 23°

Saturday

48° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 48° 27°

Sunday

56° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 56° 33°

Monday

62° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 62° 42°

Tuesday

62° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 62° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

3 AM
Light Rain
60%
54°

55°

4 AM
Cloudy
19%
55°

55°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
55°

56°

6 AM
Cloudy
23%
56°

56°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
56°

57°

8 AM
Rain
99%
57°

57°

9 AM
Rain
100%
57°

58°

10 AM
Rain
100%
58°

58°

11 AM
Rain
100%
58°

57°

12 PM
Rain
94%
57°

56°

1 PM
Rain
86%
56°

53°

2 PM
Rain
66%
53°

50°

3 PM
Rain
67%
50°

48°

4 PM
Few Showers
30%
48°

45°

5 PM
Cloudy/Wind
18%
45°

42°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
42°

39°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
39°

37°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
37°

36°

9 PM
Clear
2%
36°

35°

10 PM
Clear
2%
35°

34°

11 PM
Clear
2%
34°

32°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
32°

31°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
31°

30°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
30°

