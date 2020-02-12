Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
61°
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
Two Kendrick Cherokees Sign With Columbus Cardinals
Video
Hidden History: Auburn elects their first black female SGA president
Video
U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff hosts town hall meeting in Columbus
Video
Actor Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to restored charges
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
Two Kendrick Cherokees Sign With Columbus Cardinals
Video
Top Stories
LaFayette Falls In AHSAA Final Four
Video
Lanett Marches Into AHSAA Championship Game
Video
REPORTS: Scott Cochran leaving Alabama for job at Georgia
WATCH LIVE: Kobe and Gianna Bryant Public Memorial live at the Staples Center
Class A Final Four
Lanett Marches Into AHSAA Championship Game
Video
Recent Updates
Rain Rain will go away, with a majority of fair weather days in this First Alert Forecast
Video
Light showers today with a few thunderstorms this evening
Video
Here comes the rain again…
Video
“Here comes the sun”, then the clouds return, a bit of a buzz kill
Video
The sun is back!
Video
Here comes the sun Friday afternoon and Saturday, with a colder drier feel
Video
Flash Flood Watch through this evening
Video
ROAD HAZARDS: We are on track for additional two inches of rainfall in this forecast
Video
Rain continues; An additional 1-2 inches possible through Thursday afternoon.
Video
Remarkable Women
Remarkable Women: Local woman believes volunteerism has the power to end poverty
Video
Remarkable Women: Columbus business owner says her dedication to charity and community is driven by God
Video
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Video
Trending Stories
TENNESSEE AMBER ALERT: Megan Boswell claims her mother took Evelyn to Mendota, Va., authorities say Monday night search comes up empty
Video
Warrant: Boyfriend strangled slain Fort Valley State University student
Police say anonymous $10,000 donation may aid in capturing Columbus 18 Most Wanted
Governor Kay Ivey, other officials confirm Alabama will no longer quarantine Americans exposed to coronavirus in Anniston, Al
EXCLUSIVE: Jalisco cartel continues bloody march to border despite extradition of leader’s son, experts say
Video
Don't Miss
Two Kendrick Cherokees Sign With Columbus Cardinals
Video
LaFayette Falls In AHSAA Final Four
Video
Blanchard Leadership Forum now known as “The Forum”
Video
Columbus native, former WRBL anchor John Lyles passes away
Video
Opelika Police release sketch of police impersonator who sexually assaulted teen
Video
New app gives Auburn residents more direct line to city government
13th annual Rosa Parks Women of Courage Breakfast set for Monday, March 2 in Columbus
Video
