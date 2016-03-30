Clear Water Action

Skip to content
Omaha Brewing Company hosts 2019 Day of Miracle’s
Top Stories
Phenix City and Columbus residents enjoy the first annual Pop-Up Market
‘It’s just, why?:’ 6-year-old shot, killed by grandfather in Hermitage murder-suicide
Publix donates $250k to Bahamas hurricane relief
Florida mother arrested for drowning deaths of 2 young sons
Top Stories
CPD is asking for the public to help find a missing girl
Top Stories
Big Brothers, Big Sisters and Rotary Club have fun at Cooper Creek Park with kids
Columbus Police have a BOLO out for a missing Columbus man
September is National Preparedness Month
Smiths Station’s signs of positivity honoring loved ones while addressing suicide
College Gameday Pickem
Study: most food cans contain the chemical BPA
A robber, an athlete, and a bear!
Privacy concerns with smart speakers
Georgia lawmakers again consider gambling to pay for HOPE
President Trump cancels secret talks with Taliban after Kabul bombing kills American
Search continues for four missing crew members off Georgia coast
HEAT ADVISORY: Heat index values up to 105 degrees
September is National Preparedness Month
Still Serving Veterans celebrates Phenix City office expansion
Community offers homeless veteran a dignified farewell in Fort Mitchell
UPDATE: Anthony King murder trial delayed
CPD is asking for the public to help find a missing girl
A robber, an athlete, and a bear!
Privacy concerns with smart speakers
Georgia lawmakers again consider gambling to pay for HOPE
President Trump cancels secret talks with Taliban after Kabul bombing kills American
Search continues for four missing crew members off Georgia coast
Tweets by wrblnews3