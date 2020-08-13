Skip to content
COAM
State Senator Ed Harbison appointed to committee to study Coin Operated Amusement Machines or COAM
Recent Updates
Staying hot with a few stray showers today
Video
The forecast hinges on a slow-moving cool front, then the rain comes in.
Video
Not bad to start the work week, rain chances will increase by mid-week
Video
Week ahead becoming stormy and cooler
Video
Less humid air arrives for Sunday
Video
WEEKEND: Starting stormy then becoming drier
Video
Showers and storms continue as temperatures temporarily cool down
Video
Showers will increase along the cool front in this forecast
Video
Rain chances increase as we head into the weekend
Video
Tuesday
93°
/
70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
20%
93°
70°
Wednesday
90°
/
70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible
60%
90°
70°
Thursday
86°
/
71°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms
50%
86°
71°
Friday
83°
/
69°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible
60%
83°
69°
Saturday
85°
/
70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms
40%
85°
70°
Sunday
88°
/
71°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early
40%
88°
71°
Monday
88°
/
72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible
40%
88°
72°
93°
3 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
93°
93°
4 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
93°
93°
5 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
93°
91°
6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°
88°
7 PM
Sunny
0%
88°
86°
8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°
82°
9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°
80°
10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°
78°
11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°
78°
12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°
77°
1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°
75°
2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
75°
74°
3 AM
Clear
10%
74°
73°
4 AM
Clear
10%
73°
73°
5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°
72°
6 AM
Clear
10%
72°
71°
7 AM
Clear
10%
71°
72°
8 AM
Sunny
10%
72°
75°
9 AM
Sunny
10%
75°
79°
10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
79°
83°
11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°
86°
12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°
88°
1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°
89°
2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
89°
DNC Debrief Day 2: Rising leaders and an emotional plea
Live
First night of Democratic National Convention features members of both parties supporting Biden
Video
Who can vote by mail? 77% of voters eligible this fall
Sanders throws support behind Biden, Harris on opening night of DNC
Video
Republicans take part in 1st night of DNC
Video
Trending Stories
Russell County Child Advocacy Center releases statement after employee charged with cruelty to children in Columbus
Auburn Police to address Safer at Home non-compliance
Tuskegee Officer on leave for allegedly tying man to chair, using racist slur
Troup County Sheriff’s Office has two in custody for August 9 assault, armed robbery
Columbus woman arrested, charged with cruelty to children
DNC Debrief Day 2: Rising leaders and an emotional plea
Live
State Senator Ed Harbison appointed to committee to study Coin Operated Amusement Machines or COAM
COVID-19 now third leading cause of death in America
Video
Boys and Girls Clubs offer Day Camp for virtual learners in Muscogee County
Russell County Child Advocacy Center releases statement after employee charged with cruelty to children in Columbus
Wildfires scorch the West as firefighters struggle with sizzling temperatures
Video
HOA asks woman to remove flag supporting police
Video
