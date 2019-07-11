Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather 101 with the First Alert Weather Team
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Watch Live
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
Business
Entertainment
International
National
Education
Health News
DC Bureau
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Avoiding ticks this summer
Top Stories
Court considers future of Affordable Care Act
Georgia three-week-old dies from dog attack
Police: Man throws girl, 13, from car after sex assault
City of Columbus declares July re-entry awareness month
Video
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
Community
Calendar
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Crime Watch
Community Focus
Prescription Take Back Program
Community Service
Consumer Alerts
Community Watch
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Health Watch
Operation Drug Take Back
Yard Sales
Sports
Athletes of the Week
Local Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
Big Game
Big Race Daytona
Big Tournament
SEC Sports
Our Kitchen
About Us
Work With Us
Internship Information
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
FCC Children’s Programming
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
WRBL TV Schedule
On Your Side
Business On Your Side
Health on Your Side
Teacher’s On Your Side Supply Drive
Keep WRBL
Search
Search
Search
color blind firefighters
Acts of good citizenship, kindness “Caught on Camera”
Hurricane Tracker
Don't Miss
GDOT says a right lane closure will be enacted on JR Allen from 9am to 3pm every day through July
Avoiding ticks this summer
Acts of good citizenship, kindness “Caught on Camera”
Court considers future of Affordable Care Act
Georgia three-week-old dies from dog attack
Police: Man throws girl, 13, from car after sex assault
Scattered showers and storms possible today
Tweets by wrblnews3