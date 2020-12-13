columbus ballet

 

7 Day Forecast

Friday

55° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 55° 30°

Saturday

57° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 57° 43°

Sunday

56° / 44°
Showers
Showers 56% 56° 44°

Monday

57° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 57° 39°

Tuesday

61° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 61° 37°

Wednesday

63° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 63° 51°

Thursday

56° / 34°
Showers
Showers 58% 56° 34°

Hourly Forecast

27°

6 AM
Clear
3%
27°

28°

7 AM
Clear
3%
28°

29°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
29°

33°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
33°

38°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
38°

43°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

47°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

49°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

53°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

52°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

49°

6 PM
Clear
2%
49°

45°

7 PM
Clear
2%
45°

41°

8 PM
Clear
3%
41°

39°

9 PM
Clear
4%
39°

37°

10 PM
Clear
4%
37°

36°

11 PM
Clear
4%
36°

34°

12 AM
Clear
5%
34°

33°

1 AM
Clear
5%
33°

32°

2 AM
Clear
5%
32°

32°

3 AM
Clear
6%
32°

32°

4 AM
Clear
6%
32°

31°

5 AM
Clear
6%
31°

