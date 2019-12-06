Skip to content
Top Stories
Federal Reserve to leave interest rates alone
Top Stories
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Wednesday
December’s Cold Moon: Tonight, 12/12 @ 12:12 AM EST
The forecast will repeat itself again when it comes to rain
House approves bill that gives farmworkers right to earn legal status
Top Stories
Lanett Renames Court After Beloved Basketball Coach
Top Stories
Columbus Wins 1st MCSD Flag Football Title
Chad Morris Becomes Auburn’s Offensive Coordinator
Matt Luke Hired As UGA’s Offensive Line Coach
Chuck Gibbs Out As LaGrange Head Coach
Top Stories
‘No one wants to get that call’: Columbus mothers plead the community to put the guns down
Top Stories
Business On Your Side: Zelmo’s
Safe Kids Columbus announces bike helmet giveaways
HAPPENING NOW: Holiday Heroes Campaign continues in Columbus through 6:30 pm Eastern!
Meet Keesha: Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Harris County
Columbus Blue Devils Flag Football
Columbus Wins 1st MCSD Flag Football Title
Recent Updates
The forecast will repeat itself again when it comes to rain
Early morning showers come to an end, decreasing clouds for this afternoon.
Sharp decline in temperatures, but rain not completely out of this forecast
Grab the umbrella, showers likely this afternoon and evening.
Rain & colder temperatures on the way
Temperatures warming up, off and on showers this morning into the early afternoon.
Warm, wet and unsettled until cold front moves through Tuesday
Rain arriving late Sunday
Cold air and clouds on Saturday, some sun Sunday morning
More 7 Day Forecast
Don't Miss
Calhoun County man remembers brother killed in Florida Navy base shooting
Greta Thunberg is Time’s 2019 Person of the Year
Parents of soldier who nearly died in basic training welcome closer look by DoD
Fears mount that New Jersey shooting was anti-Semitic attack
‘No one wants to get that call’: Columbus mothers plead the community to put the guns down
Georgia election chief says 2020 could top 5 million voters
Safe Kids Columbus announces bike helmet giveaways
