Columbus College
Columbus State’s Sonny Clements Dies At 89
Video
Recent Updates
Dry air on the way!
Video
One more day of oppressive humidity, cold front will bring drier air on Thursday.
Video
Striking Back at Lightning 20 Years of Saving Lives
Video
The weather forecast is stormy then takes a turn for the drier
Video
Hot, humid with a chance for scattered showers and storms this afternoon.
Video
Storms build-back into the region Tuesday PM and Wednesday PM
Video
Tropical moisture from Cristobal will keep us muggy, chance for isolated storms too.
Video
Cristobal moves ashore while keeping us cloudy and humid
Video
Rain bands from Cristobal starting to move through the region
Video
Ossoff wins Georgia Democratic senate primary, Tomlinson calls for unity
Jon Ossoff wins Georgia Senate primary; will face Perdue
Former-judge finds push to dismiss Flynn case is ‘abuse of power’
Muscogee County suspends vote count after 1 a.m., to resume later this morning
Video
WRBL is your local election headquarters, bringing you the latest updates in the Georgia 2020 Primary
Don't Miss
Columbus State’s Sonny Clements Dies At 89
Video
Ossoff wins Georgia Democratic senate primary, Tomlinson calls for unity
Jon Ossoff wins Georgia Senate primary; will face Perdue
Harris County Looks To Take Next Step
Video
Suspect arrested in missing 25-year-old’s death whose car was found burning in Fairfield
Plane crashes in Dallas County
Fed to keep providing aid and sees no rate hike through 2022
