Columbus Firefighters Association

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Top Stories
Court orders new sentencing for Alabama death row inmate
Top Stories
NASA unveils high-tech spacesuits for upcoming Artemis moon program
Freed Turkish prisoner, North Carolina Pastor leads prayer in Senate
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized for using racial slur during interview
Greeneville murder suspect captured in Florida, suspected of killing 2 more in ‘spree killing’
Video
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
LeBron James no longer King James for Hong Kong protesters
Top Stories
A return to tradition at Manchester
Golden Tigers Win 84th Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic
College Game Day Pick ‘Em: Week 7
News 3 PrepZone: Week 8 Top Plays
Community
Community News
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Hispanic Heritage Month
Russell County Schools
The Cougar Minute
Top Stories
Canoe: Pet of the Week from Paws Humane in Columbus
Top Stories
Homecoming Week at Columbus State University!
Former Columbus city manager returns 25 years later. Hear what he says about the progress
Inaugural Men’s Empowerment Breakfast set for Thursday in Columbus
Columbus Museum annual Synovus Fall Festival
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Top Stories
“Hearts & Hands” Charity Golf Event
Top Stories
Tri-City Latino Festival
Our Kitchen
Contests
PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
BACK 2 SCHOOL GAS GIVEAWAY
COLLEGE GAMEDAY PICKEM
MEL ROBBINS SWEEPSTAKES
Top Stories
College Game Day Pick ‘Em: Week 6
Top Stories
College Game Day Pick ‘Em: Week 4
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Birmingham attorney offers to represent 3-year-old’s abductor for $1
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
‘If anybody sees ‘Cupcake,’ just call her name’: 3-year-old girl kidnapped from Tom Brown Village
2
of
/
2
Columbus Firefighters Association
FIRECRACKER 100: Life Saving Units of Blood (75) for 2015
Recent Updates
Canoe: Pet of the Week from Paws Humane in Columbus
Homecoming Week at Columbus State University!
Columbus tire expert offers advice on safe travels on wet roads
Columbus mayor discusses purpose of the “Good, Bad & Ugly” tour
The inaugural First Responder’s Crisis Fund Rodeo set for West Point this weekend
Auburn University healthcare professionals warn vaping may compromise flu defenses
Acts of Kindness: Caught on Camera!
President Trump hits Turkey with sanctions
Search expands for Alabama toddler kidnapped from party as governor prepares to offer reward in case
Trending Stories
Dutch family of 7 waiting for “the end of time” discovered living in farmhouse basement
$6K reward for info, arrest in Alabama 3-year-old’s abduction
Amber Alert expanded for abducted Alabama 3-year-old; 2 in custody
$9 Million Record Verdict in Lee County Medical Malpractice Case
Longtime rubber manufacturer closing in Chambers Co. impacting dozens of workers
Don't Miss
Archaeologists uncovered 20 ancient coffins in Egypt
Canoe: Pet of the Week from Paws Humane in Columbus
Columbus tire expert offers advice on safe travels on wet roads
Columbus mayor discusses purpose of the “Good, Bad & Ugly” tour
Video: Mercy Med founder Grant Scarborough talks in-depth about poverty in Columbus
CPD is investigating a single-vehicle crash at a gas station on Warm Springs Road
The inaugural First Responder’s Crisis Fund Rodeo set for West Point this weekend
Trending Stories
Dutch family of 7 waiting for “the end of time” discovered living in farmhouse basement
Amber Alert expanded for abducted Alabama 3-year-old; 2 in custody
$9 Million Record Verdict in Lee County Medical Malpractice Case
Video: Mercy Med founder Grant Scarborough talks in-depth about poverty in Columbus
$6K reward for info, arrest in Alabama 3-year-old’s abduction
Tweets by wrblnews3