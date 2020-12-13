Skip to content
Columbus Flag Football
Columbus Forfeits Flag Football Playoff Game
Recent Updates
Dry and cool for Friday before rain returns over the weekend
Video
Staying cool through the day with a few breaks of sun
Video
Several Chilly Mornings Are On Tap, But A Slight Warm Up Heading Into The Weekend!
Video
Cool and rainy for today
Video
Rain returns Wednesday, followed by calmer and cooler weather
Video
Drier today while more rain moves back in Wednesday
Video
Dry for Tuesday, but rain returns for Wednesday followed by cooler temperatures
Video
Showers move out, becoming cooler and breezy for this afternoon
Video
Some Early Morning Showers for Monday, Then Another Chance on Wednesday…And Cooler!
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Thursday
36°
/
29°
Fair
Fair
0%
36°
29°
Friday
56°
/
31°
Sunny
Sunny
5%
56°
31°
Saturday
57°
/
44°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
6%
57°
44°
Sunday
58°
/
44°
Showers
Showers
57%
58°
44°
Monday
61°
/
38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
24%
61°
38°
Tuesday
63°
/
39°
Sunny
Sunny
7%
63°
39°
Wednesday
65°
/
46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
3%
65°
46°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
37°
7 PM
Clear
1%
37°
36°
8 PM
Clear
1%
36°
35°
9 PM
Clear
2%
35°
36°
10 PM
Clear
2%
36°
34°
11 PM
Clear
2%
34°
33°
12 AM
Clear
2%
33°
32°
1 AM
Clear
2%
32°
32°
2 AM
Clear
4%
32°
32°
3 AM
Clear
4%
32°
31°
4 AM
Clear
5%
31°
31°
5 AM
Clear
5%
31°
30°
6 AM
Clear
5%
30°
30°
7 AM
Clear
5%
30°
31°
8 AM
Sunny
4%
31°
34°
9 AM
Sunny
2%
34°
39°
10 AM
Sunny
0%
39°
44°
11 AM
Sunny
0%
44°
48°
12 PM
Sunny
0%
48°
51°
1 PM
Sunny
0%
51°
53°
2 PM
Sunny
0%
53°
54°
3 PM
Sunny
0%
54°
54°
4 PM
Sunny
0%
54°
53°
5 PM
Sunny
0%
53°
50°
6 PM
Clear
1%
50°
U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff blunt in criticism of Sen. David Perdue during Chattahoochee Valley visits
Video
Perdue makes a stop in Americus
Video
Muscogee County local levels challenge to 4K votes over residency, Board of Elections holds meeting
Biden introduces Pete Buttigieg as his pick for transportation secretary
Video
Joe Biden visits Atlanta Georgia
Trending Stories
If Congress approves a stimulus check, how long will it take to show up in your bank account?
Video
Several COVID-19 vaccine recipients got Bell’s palsy – why you should ignore these social media posts
Video
Two men sentenced for July 2018 Lanett bank robbery
Georgia man killed in propane tank explosion
CSU’s Associate Provost tapped for Chief of Staff position
Microsoft breached in suspected Russian hack using SolarWinds
Firefighters urge families to close bedroom doors before falling asleep
Video
Debunked COVID-19 myths survive online, despite facts
12-year-old buried by snow plow in New York
Columbus Forfeits Flag Football Playoff Game
Georgia man dies in camper fire on Terrell and Webster county line
VP Pence vows to keep contesting election results
Video
