Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Watch Live
News
Local News
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
Business
Consumer Watch
Community Watch
Education
Health Watch
Politics
International
Weird
DC Bureau
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Womens History
Top Stories
World Sickle Cell Day observed in Columbus
5 of yesterday’s boating accident victims released from the hospital, 2 children sent to ATL for treatment
Harris County School District appoints new director of special education
UPDATE: All seven injured in Lake Oliver accident were on out-of-control ski boat
Sports
Athletes of the Week
Local Sports
Alabama
Georgia
High School Sports
High School Football
The Big Game
Big Tournament
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Sports
Video
Community
Remembering Beauregard
Kia in the Classroom
Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple
Calendar
Cause For Paws
Pet of the Week
News 3 Neighbors
Experts On Your Side
Russell County Schools
The Cougar Minute
Yard Sales
On Your Side
Business On Your Side
Teacher’s On Your Side Supply Drive
Spring Book Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Operation Drug Take Back
Holiday Heroes
Our Kitchen
About Us
Contact WRBL
Internship Information
Search
Search
Search
Columbus State University
2019 Miss Georgia contestants visit Piedmont Columbus Regional
Beyond the Moon: Singularity
Beyond the Moon: Escape the Earth
Beyond the Moon: Space Bucks
Beyond the Moon: The Search for New Worlds
More Columbus State University Headlines
Beyond the Moon: Taking Flight
Beyond the Moon: Let’s Go Lunar
Columbus State approved for degree in Robotics Engineering by Board of Regents
Columbus Film Commission to host press conference, announces major film project coming to Columbus
Coca-Cola gives Columbus State $1 million in Bill Turner’s name
CSU professor publishes book critical of Alcoholics Anonymous
Cycling advocate erects memorial to WD Feeney; police investigation near end
Joe Miller, local author, CSU professor releases new book ‘US of AA’
Schwob Music student Samuel Vargas named winner of 2019 Yamaha Young Performing Artist Competition
Bo Bartlett Center to host New Horizons annual Talent Show on March 21