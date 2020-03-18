Skip to content
Come Away Missions
Columbus woman on a church mission trip is stuck in Africa amid the Coronavirus
Video
Recent Updates
Chance for a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.
Video
More showers and storms for Monday
Video
Boundary lifts northward providing more showers by Sunday afternoon
Video
Storm: Weakens with a few showers and storms before it fizzles-out
Video
Highs back into the 80s today, chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder later tonight
Video
RAIN FORECAST: Tracking a cold front, with limited rainfall and slightly cooler air
Video
Spring begins tonight; warm weather continues
Video
Pollen forecast high and rain chances low for the Spring Equinox
Video
Getting warmer as we approach the first day of spring
Video
Second Georgia lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19
Families fight to stay connected as coronavirus pandemic forces policy changes at detention facilities
Video
Senate working on bill to help Americans financially throughout pandemic
Video
Exclusive Poll: Americans more concerned with finances than health amid coronavirus pandemic
Video
Tax filing deadline extended, taxpayers urged to get refunds now
