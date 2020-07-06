Skip to content
Comets
New comet NEOWISE will dazzle all month long
Recent Updates
Heat and humidity will make it feel uncomfortable today
Video
Few storms Friday before summer heat arrives for the weekend
Video
Isolated Showers possible as the heat begins to build in.
Video
PM storms through Friday, then the heat cranks-up in the forecast
Video
More showers and storms today, temperatures begin to heat up for the end of the week
Video
More of the same Wednesday in the forecast and not the same for the weekend
Video
Widespread showers again today with a few breaks
Video
Showers and storms just linger and linger in this forecast
Video
Tropical wave to cause on and off showers throughout today
Video
Goya Foods faces swift backlash after CEO praises Trump at White House
Top Pentagon officials grilled by Congress on military’s role in policing protests
Video
Split Supreme Court rulings keep Trump’s financial records private for now
Trump argues high COVID-19 cases due to testing, experts largely disagree
Melania Trump statue set on fire near her Slovenian hometown
UPDATE: Alabama reports 49,892 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 1,535 in Lee County
UPDATE: Georgia reports 111,211 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 2,628 in Columbus
Poll shows second stimulus check needed to help Americans pay bills
U.S. Attorney Jay Town resigning for private sector job
Video
Destination Vacation: The Charleston City Market
Video
Jehovah’s Witnesses convention in Charleston canceled due to pandemic
Video
Funeral held for country music legend Charlie Daniels
Video
