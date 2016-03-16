Community Garden

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Top Stories
Ohio boy had school lunch taken away on birthday due to negative balance
Top Stories
DNC: Alabama Democratic Party hasn’t met basic obligations
Alabama investigates 5 cases of lung disease tied to vaping
Jeopardy! card game add trivia to your commute
Walmart donates $500k toward Hurricane Dorian relief
Live!
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
Video
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
Greg Appleton Joins Georgia Dugout Club Hall Of Fame
Top Stories
World champion kayaker Mason Hargrove honored by Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson
PrepZone Week 3: Top Plays
PrepZone Week 3: Alabama highlights
PrepZone Week 3: Georgia highlights
Community
Community News
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Hispanic Heritage Month
Russell County Schools
Top Stories
Paws Humane Updates Hours of Operations to Better Serve Shelter Animals
Top Stories
Alabama Power Foundation accepting education grant applications
Columbus church plans “Heal our Land” prayer vigil & rally
Phenix City and Columbus residents enjoy the first annual Pop-Up Market
CPD is asking for the public to help find a missing girl
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Top Stories
American Cancer Society’s Boat Poker Run at Lake Harding
Our Kitchen
Contests
PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
BACK 2 SCHOOL GAS GIVEAWAY
COLLEGE GAMEDAY PICKEM
Top Stories
College Gameday Pickem
Search
Search
Search
Community Garden
Cultivating food and friendship
Recent Updates
Healthy snack bars for children
States can fight Alabama lawsuit to exclude migrants in Census
Alabama lawmakers discuss medical marijuana legalization
Gun legislation a hot topic for lawmakers returning to Capitol Hill
Staying hot across the Valley
LaGrange plans October “Celebration of the Journey from 1619-2019”
A robber, an athlete, and a bear!
Privacy concerns with smart speakers
Georgia lawmakers again consider gambling to pay for HOPE
Trending Stories
Alabama lawmakers discuss medical marijuana legalization
Following complaint, Opelika Schools holding moment of silence not loudspeaker prayer at next game
Russell Co. Sheriff: Deputy in custody after choking an inmate
Capital Murder trial begins for man accused of killing Opelika grandfather in robbery plot
Update: Opelika man charged in Valley shooting where seven people were injured
Don't Miss
Muscogee County School District officials stress the importance of school attendance
States can fight Alabama lawsuit to exclude migrants in Census
Alabama lawmakers discuss medical marijuana legalization
Gun legislation a hot topic for lawmakers returning to Capitol Hill
United Nations agency lays backpacks for every child killed in conflict
Americans love snacks. What does that mean for their health?
Columbus Police arrest man for criminal attempted child molestation, other charges
Trending Stories
Ohio boy had school lunch taken away on birthday due to negative balance
Alabama lawmakers discuss medical marijuana legalization
Following complaint, Opelika Schools holding moment of silence not loudspeaker prayer at next game
Update: Opelika man charged in Valley shooting where seven people were injured
Capital Murder trial begins for man accused of killing Opelika grandfather in robbery plot
Tweets by wrblnews3