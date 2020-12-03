consumer protection division

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
The Storm: One Year Later
News
Local News
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Fighting for the Tab
Coronavirus Updates
Inside the Fight Against COVID-19
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Video Game News
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
Texas student says he’s no longer suspended for nail paint; school to hold special meeting
Video
Maui shark attack sends man to hospital, admitted for surgery
Video
Entire 4th grade Texas class, including teachers, under COVID-19 quarantine
Male Clyde HS student who painted nails no longer suspended, school district to host special meeting
Video
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Newsfeed Now
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us!
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week
SEC Fan Page
Top Stories
What SEC football fans need to know ahead of the sold-out 2020 Championship Game
Top Stories
With vaccine distribution on the horizon, how will the Summer Olympics be affected?
Video
Derek Carr nominated for Fed Ex Air Player of the Week
Video
Report: Jets fire coach Williams after loss to Raiders
Nanotechnology being used to hydrate professional and amateur athletes
Video
Community
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Buy Local
Community News
Home for the Holidays
Turkey Dinner Giveaway
Run Ranger Run
Remarkable Women
Russell County Schools
Calendar
KCU Teacher Appreciation
Kinetic Golden Apple Award
Project Roadblock
Yard Sales
One Class At A Time
Hispanic Heritage
Graduate Class of 2020 Voices
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Exclusive look inside new Sumter County High School
Video
Opelika police investigating damage to Covington Recreation Center
Gallery
Opelika awarded $50K YIPP Grant from Gov. Ivey, ADECA
New doctors entering the medical field during the pandemic
Video
On Your Side
Holiday Heroes
Pros On Your Side
Contests
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
consumer protection division
Ga. Attorney General warns of fake COVID-19 trials
Recent Updates
More seasonable heading into mid-week as rain chances increase for the weekend
Video
Warmer Temps Are Coming, But It Will Be Brief
Video
Temperatures dipping into the 30s tonight as plenty of afternoon sunshine remains this week
Video
Lots of Sunshine for the Work Week!
Video
Light rain moves in tonight, clears by Monday morning
Video
A Few Showers Late Sunday Into Early Monday, Then Work Week Looks Good!
Video
A front seeps through tonight and the weekend kicks-off with sunshine Saturday and clouds back Sunday
Video
Showers and a few storms today, clearing for Saturday with light showers back before the weekend ends
Video
We still score BIG after Friday’s storm sweeps through for weekend events
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Tuesday
55°
/
32°
Clear
Clear
10%
55°
32°
Wednesday
64°
/
39°
Sunny
Sunny
10%
64°
39°
Thursday
68°
/
41°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine
10%
68°
41°
Friday
69°
/
49°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds
10%
69°
49°
Saturday
69°
/
57°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun
20%
69°
57°
Sunday
67°
/
43°
Showers
Showers
50%
67°
43°
Monday
53°
/
34°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers
30%
53°
34°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
36°
1 AM
Clear
0%
36°
35°
2 AM
Clear
0%
35°
35°
3 AM
Clear
0%
35°
34°
4 AM
Clear
0%
34°
33°
5 AM
Clear
0%
33°
33°
6 AM
Clear
10%
33°
33°
7 AM
Clear
10%
33°
34°
8 AM
Sunny
10%
34°
37°
9 AM
Sunny
10%
37°
43°
10 AM
Sunny
0%
43°
48°
11 AM
Sunny
0%
48°
54°
12 PM
Sunny
0%
54°
58°
1 PM
Sunny
0%
58°
61°
2 PM
Sunny
0%
61°
62°
3 PM
Sunny
0%
62°
62°
4 PM
Sunny
0%
62°
60°
5 PM
Sunny
0%
60°
57°
6 PM
Clear
0%
57°
53°
7 PM
Clear
0%
53°
51°
8 PM
Clear
0%
51°
50°
9 PM
Clear
10%
50°
48°
10 PM
Clear
10%
48°
46°
11 PM
Clear
10%
46°
44°
12 AM
Clear
10%
44°
More Political Stories
House approves defense bill with veto-proof margin
GBI asked to assist Secretary of State’s office in election investigation
Supreme Court rejects Republican bid to reverse certification of Biden victory in Pennsylvania
Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis contracts coronavirus
Savannah Jaycees hosts election roundtable with Georgia candidates, local leaders
Video
More Politics
Trending Stories
7-year-old boy killed in Troup County ATV accident to be laid to rest at Meadoway Gardens
Lee County man and woman charged for attempted murder, assault, after November stabbing
Can your boss fire you for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Yes.
70 years after Korean War battle, Columbus’ Col. Ralph Puckett moves closer to receiving Medal of Honor
DNA identifies Missouri toddler found in Mississippi in 1982
Don't Miss
Indiana standoff ends with shooting of suspect
Video
Texas student says he’s no longer suspended for nail paint; school to hold special meeting
Video
Alabama preparing for vaccine distribution; hospital workers, first responders receive first in line
Video
Shelter-in-place order issued after explosion at West Virginia chemical plant
Maui shark attack sends man to hospital, admitted for surgery
Video
On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: New Columbus Police chief promises changes, COVID-19 cases rise, and a heartwarming act of kindness from a little boy
Video
Entire 4th grade Texas class, including teachers, under COVID-19 quarantine
Trending Stories
7-year-old boy killed in Troup County ATV accident to be laid to rest at Meadoway Gardens
Lee County man and woman charged for attempted murder, assault, after November stabbing
Can your boss fire you for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Yes.
70 years after Korean War battle, Columbus’ Col. Ralph Puckett moves closer to receiving Medal of Honor
DNA identifies Missouri toddler found in Mississippi in 1982
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
7-year-old boy killed in Troup County ATV accident to be laid to rest at Meadoway Gardens
Lee County man and woman charged for attempted murder, assault, after November stabbing
Can your boss fire you for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Yes.
70 years after Korean War battle, Columbus’ Col. Ralph Puckett moves closer to receiving Medal of Honor
DNA identifies Missouri toddler found in Mississippi in 1982