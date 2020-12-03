 

consumer protection division

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

55° / 32°
Clear
Clear 10% 55° 32°

Wednesday

64° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 64° 39°

Thursday

68° / 41°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 68° 41°

Friday

69° / 49°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 69° 49°

Saturday

69° / 57°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 69° 57°

Sunday

67° / 43°
Showers
Showers 50% 67° 43°

Monday

53° / 34°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 53° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

1 AM
Clear
0%
36°

35°

2 AM
Clear
0%
35°

35°

3 AM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

4 AM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

5 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

6 AM
Clear
10%
33°

33°

7 AM
Clear
10%
33°

34°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
34°

37°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
37°

43°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

48°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

58°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

61°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

62°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

62°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

60°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

57°

6 PM
Clear
0%
57°

53°

7 PM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

8 PM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

9 PM
Clear
10%
50°

48°

10 PM
Clear
10%
48°

46°

11 PM
Clear
10%
46°

44°

12 AM
Clear
10%
44°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories