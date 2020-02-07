Skip to content
Continuing Hope
Habitat For Humanity branches into home repairs for seniors
Video
Recent Updates
WEATHER AWARE: 4am-10am expect brief heavy rainfall, isolated strong storms, may become severe
Video
Overcast again today with storms expected by Thursday morning
Video
WEATHER AWARE: Thursday morning for heavy rain & wind, a few may become severe
Video
Showers continue, few strong storms later this evening
Video
The forecast is unsettled and will be through Thursday when a stronger system moves through
Video
Rounds of showers and storms this week, highs above average too
Video
Wet week ahead with potential for flooding and severe storms
Video
Sunny Sunday then a wet week ahead
Video
Clipped by a Clipper and another shot of rain and then the sun returns
Video
Trending Stories
Lee Co. Detective testifies children kept in cages crawling with bugs, soiled with human waste
Video
Horrifying image of Lee County crash is powerful reminder seatbelts save lives
Fort Benning drill sergeant suspended after altercation with another soldier
Suspects sought in $50,000 Valley Walmart theft
CPD searching for missing teen, Tyjuwan Morgan
Don't Miss
St. Francis partnership with Emory healthcare now official
Video
In wake of officer deaths, Alabama AG calls on public to support law enforcement
Video
Controlled blasts make way for border wall in ‘sacred’ Arizona lands
Video
One dead in car crash on Highway 431 South
Video
Medical marijuana bill filed in Alabama Legislature
CPD looking to identify suspect in vehicle break-in case
Career criminal sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after traffic stop in Columbus
Trending Stories
Lee Co. Detective testifies children kept in cages crawling with bugs, soiled with human waste
Video
Horrifying image of Lee County crash is powerful reminder seatbelts save lives
Fort Benning drill sergeant suspended after altercation with another soldier
Suspects sought in $50,000 Valley Walmart theft
CPD searching for missing teen, Tyjuwan Morgan
Trending Stories
Lee Co. Detective testifies children kept in cages crawling with bugs, soiled with human waste
Video
Horrifying image of Lee County crash is powerful reminder seatbelts save lives
Fort Benning drill sergeant suspended after altercation with another soldier
Suspects sought in $50,000 Valley Walmart theft
CPD searching for missing teen, Tyjuwan Morgan