Convoy of Hope
Local churches team up to feed families during Coronavirus pandemic
Remaining seasonable through the end of the week
Video
Finally! More sun and less humidity
Video
Dry air on the way!
Video
One more day of oppressive humidity, cold front will bring drier air on Thursday.
Video
Striking Back at Lightning 20 Years of Saving Lives
Video
The weather forecast is stormy then takes a turn for the drier
Video
Hot, humid with a chance for scattered showers and storms this afternoon.
Video
Storms build-back into the region Tuesday PM and Wednesday PM
Video
Tropical moisture from Cristobal will keep us muggy, chance for isolated storms too.
Video
Black Tulsans call Trump rally plan ‘a slap in the face’
Trump rally attendees must agree they won’t sue if they contract COVID-19
Nation’s top military officer says he was wrong to walk with Trump after forceful removal of protesters
Jon Ossoff wins Georgia Senate primary; will face Perdue
Video
Voting issues across Georgia delay primary results
Video
Amber Alert issued for 5-month-old boy out of Clarkston
Black Tulsans call Trump rally plan ‘a slap in the face’
UPDATE: Georgia reports almost 55K COVID-19 cases, with 919 in Columbus
Teen drowns at Chewacla State Park in Auburn
Columbus to reopen some playgrounds, ballfields; Indoor recreational facilities to remain closed
Video
Black Tulsans call Trump rally plan ‘a slap in the face’
Trump rally attendees must agree they won’t sue if they contract COVID-19
Investigation claims Alabamians are some of the top traffickers of birds for cockfighting
VIDEO: Child traumatizes woman and granddaughter at New Mexico duck pond
Video
WRBL Senior Night: Spencer Girls Soccer
Video
Parents share concerns about return to school plans
Video
Band-Aid launches bandages for different skin tones
