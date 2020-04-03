Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
The Storm: One Year Later
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
President Trump jokes he’ll “take a look” at giving pardon to Joe Exotic
Video
Countries start thinking about easing up on restrictions
Video
Latino workers ‘disproportionally’ hit by COVID-19 layoffs, business closings, leaders say
Experts: U.S. food supply steady but for how long
Video
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
iRacing gains popularity while real-time sporting events are paused
Video
Top Stories
Athletes already qualified for Tokyo Games get to keep spots
Top Stories
NFL going with virtual format for upcoming draft
Ex-NFL kicker, Saints hero Tom Dempsey dies of coronavirus
Standout wide receiver De’Runnya Wilson’s murder still unsolved 2 months later
Auburn University coaches launch PSA that calls for “teamwork” in keeping safe from coronavirus
Community
Community News
Run Ranger Run
The Storm: One Year Later
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
The Tax Expert
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Russell County Schools
One Class At A Time
Hidden History
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
Coronavirus Response Fund donates almost $140K to local organizations
Police searching for missing Columbus man, possibly dangerous
Tips on good car maintenance during the coronavirus
UPDATE: Nche’ Williams found safe, police say
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Contests
Zelmo’s Gas Giveaway
The SunSpree Samaritan of the Month
Melissa Mickens’ Valentine’s Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Remarkable Women
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Home For The Holidays
The Price Is Right Live
Jr Globetrotter Contest
College Gameday Pickem
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Operation Fly Home: Columbus Airport
Search
Search
Search
cor
Republicans and Democrats at odds trying to protect small businesses
Video
Recent Updates
WEDNESDAY WEATHER AWARE: Chance for a few strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening.
Video
A Weather Aware Tuesday afternoon for a sporadic strong storm or two
Video
Pattern remaining unsettled with isolated showers & storms
Video
A few shots at rain and storms and a great weekend setting-up
Video
Warm, calm & dry this afternoon
Video
First Alert Forecast: The set-up will take until mid-week to receive beneficial rainfall and readings remain warm
Video
Rain returning as temperatures continue to soar upward
Video
3 lbs of bees equaling 40k are being vacuumed to a new home
Video
Readings climb rain out for the weekend but returns next week
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
More Political Stories
Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee
Video
Grisham out as press secretary, will head first lady’s staff
Governors to decide how to spend money to fund childcare during pandemic
Video
The wide-ranging impact of the coronavirus pandemic on America’s economy
Video
Congressman introduces bill to boost U.S. production of medical supplies
Video
More Politics
Trending Stories
Country singer Luke Bryan pulls prank on wife
Video
Coroner confirms COVID-19 deaths at Opelika nursing home
Video
More than 40 residents in Cuthbert nursing home test positive for COVID-19 virus
EVENING UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus numbers confirm more than 10,000 positive cases statewide, 94 in Columbus
New projections from University of Washington COVID-19 study adjusts projected death toll from virus
Don't Miss
EVENING UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus numbers confirm more than 10,000 positive cases statewide, 94 in Columbus
Republicans and Democrats at odds trying to protect small businesses
Video
ALEA dispels rumors of border closures, checkpoints in Alabama
EVENING UPDATE: Alabama coronavirus numbers just shy of 2,500, now with almost 200 in Lee County
Countries start thinking about easing up on restrictions
Video
Alabama veterans home resident tests positive for COVID-19
Lanett City Hall employees test positive for COVID-19
Trending Stories
Country singer Luke Bryan pulls prank on wife
Video
Coroner confirms COVID-19 deaths at Opelika nursing home
Video
More than 40 residents in Cuthbert nursing home test positive for COVID-19 virus
EVENING UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus numbers confirm more than 10,000 positive cases statewide, 94 in Columbus
New projections from University of Washington COVID-19 study adjusts projected death toll from virus
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Country singer Luke Bryan pulls prank on wife
Video
Coroner confirms COVID-19 deaths at Opelika nursing home
Video
More than 40 residents in Cuthbert nursing home test positive for COVID-19 virus
EVENING UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus numbers confirm more than 10,000 positive cases statewide, 94 in Columbus
New projections from University of Washington COVID-19 study adjusts projected death toll from virus