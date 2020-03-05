Cornoavirus

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
The Storm: One Year Later
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
The science behind Doppler effect at Harris County Carver Middle School
Video
Forecast: On a steady track and that’s a good thing
Video
In Brief: Police cordon off City Hall as man takes plastic explosives to gun buyback event
At White House, insurers again pledge no-cost virus tests
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
SEC Adjusts Lock Room Access Due To Cornavirus
Top Stories
Brady uncertainty overshadows other free agency options
Maximum Security moved from Jason Servis after indictments
Duke’s Tre Jones named ACC Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year
Americus-Sumter Reclaims GHSA State Championship
Video
Community
Community News
Run Ranger Run
The Storm: One Year Later
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
The Tax Expert
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Russell County Schools
One Class At A Time
Hidden History
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
Cause for PAWS kicks off second annual event
Video
MCSD prepares in the event a case of the coronavirus is idenitified here in the Fountain City
Video
Local gas prices dip as global market plummets amid coronavirus fears
9th Annual Madison Richmond Cast for a Cause coming up on Saturday, April 18
Video
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Contests
Zelmo’s Gas Giveaway
Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge
The SunSpree Samaritan of the Month
Melissa Mickens’ Valentine’s Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Remarkable Women
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Home For The Holidays
The Price Is Right Live
Jr Globetrotter Contest
College Gameday Pickem
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Operation Fly Home: Columbus Airport
Top Stories
ZELMO’S GAS GIVEAWAY
Search
Search
Search
Cornoavirus
SEC Adjusts Lock Room Access Due To Cornavirus
Recent Updates
Forecast: On a steady track and that’s a good thing
Video
Staying mild, a few showers possible today
Video
The forecast remains “stuck” in a pattern but not a washout
Video
Increasing clouds and mild today, showers move back in on Tuesday.
Video
Dry for Monday with unsettled pattern back in the forecast
Video
SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasant with a few clouds
Video
We have sunshine! And drier conditions to help dry out a bit
Video
Sunny and windy today; We spring forward this weekend.
Video
Rain out, oh what a relief it is but still some minor flooding
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
More Political Stories
Trump pitches payroll tax relief to wary lawmakers
Video
Trump scheduled to meet with advisors to discuss economy and coronavirus
Georgia Rep. Doug Collins enters self-quarantine after taking photo with patient who tested positive for COVID-19
Video
Sessions talks new attack ads against Tuberville, and Coronavirus response
Video
Lawmakers pass bill allowing Confederate monument removals
More Politics
Trending Stories
Congressman Doug Collins addresses Cononavirus concerns caused by campaign stop in Columbus
Video
Harris County middle school teacher self-quarantines after contact with Rep. Doug Collins over the weekend
Additional COVID-19 cases discovered in Georgia, according to governor’s office
Georgia COVID-19 cases grow over the weekend, according to governor’s office
Watch Live
Don't Miss
Congressman Doug Collins addresses Cononavirus concerns caused by campaign stop in Columbus
Video
SEC Adjusts Lock Room Access Due To Cornavirus
At White House, insurers again pledge no-cost virus tests
Holi festival subdued in India over coronavirus concerns today
Trump pitches payroll tax relief to wary lawmakers
Video
Western Union refunds $153M for scam victims
Cause for PAWS kicks off second annual event
Video
Trending Stories
Congressman Doug Collins addresses Cononavirus concerns caused by campaign stop in Columbus
Video
Harris County middle school teacher self-quarantines after contact with Rep. Doug Collins over the weekend
Additional COVID-19 cases discovered in Georgia, according to governor’s office
Georgia COVID-19 cases grow over the weekend, according to governor’s office
Watch Live
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Congressman Doug Collins addresses Cononavirus concerns caused by campaign stop in Columbus
Video
Harris County middle school teacher self-quarantines after contact with Rep. Doug Collins over the weekend
Additional COVID-19 cases discovered in Georgia, according to governor’s office
Georgia COVID-19 cases grow over the weekend, according to governor’s office
Watch Live