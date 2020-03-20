Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
65°
coronavi
The Columbus Airport updates their sanitization policy following the coronavirus outbreak
Video
Recent Updates
Temperatures warming on up
Video
Get ready for a big warm up!
Video
Cooler mornings, warmer, and teetering on hot afternoons in this forecast.
Video
Dense morning fog; Slim chance for a shower this afternoon
Video
First Alert Forecast: Another front late Tuesday into Wednesday
Video
Chance for a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.
Video
More showers and storms for Monday
Video
Boundary lifts northward providing more showers by Sunday afternoon
Video
Storm: Weakens with a few showers and storms before it fizzles-out
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
More Political Stories
Lawmakers reach economic stimulus agreement
Video
Federal officials provide $80 million to tribes for COVID-19 response
Trump would like to see portions of country “reopened” by Easter
Video
Dow has best day since 1933 as Congress nears deal on aid
Can Congress vote from home during a pandemic? A leader in the US Senate weighs in
Video
More Politics
Trending Stories
URGENT: Search for missing 4-year-old girl underway in Lee County
Kemp: What happened in Albany could happen elsewhere if people are not diligent
Video
Lawmakers reach economic stimulus agreement
Video
More than a third of Georgia COVID-19 deaths have come out of Albany; Phoebe officials asking for help
Police: Man stabbed to death at chicken plant in Phenix City
Video
Don't Miss
Local Olympic Hopeful Reacts To Summer Games Postponed
Video
Sheriff Tompkins confirms two inmates tested for Covid-19 after flu-like symptoms
Coronavirus Strikes Out Little League
Video
URGENT: Search for missing 4-year-old girl underway in Lee County
COVID-19 deaths up to 47 in Georgia, 438 hospitalized, 1,387 confirmed cases statewide
Local facebook community makes and delivers surgical masks to MCH healthcare professionals
Video
Manufacturing facilities adjust to COVID-19 challenges
Video
Tweets by wrblnews3
