Coronavirus Pandemic
Decades Long Masters Patron Reflects On Augusta National
Video
Recent Updates
Cooler mornings, warmer, and teetering on hot afternoons in this forecast.
Video
Dense morning fog; Slim chance for a shower this afternoon
Video
First Alert Forecast: Another front late Tuesday into Wednesday
Video
Chance for a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.
Video
More showers and storms for Monday
Video
Boundary lifts northward providing more showers by Sunday afternoon
Video
Storm: Weakens with a few showers and storms before it fizzles-out
Video
Highs back into the 80s today, chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder later tonight
Video
RAIN FORECAST: Tracking a cold front, with limited rainfall and slightly cooler air
Video
Federal officials provide $80 million to tribes for COVID-19 response
Trump would like to see portions of country “reopened” by Easter
Video
Dow has best day since 1933 as Congress nears deal on aid
Can Congress vote from home during a pandemic? A leader in the US Senate weighs in
Video
Georgia to mail absentee ballot applications to all voters
Trending Stories
NOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus cases reach more than 1000, death toll stands at 32, 4 in Columbus
Auburn School Superintendent releases statement on status of returning to classrooms
More than a third of Georgia COVID-19 deaths have come out of Albany; Phoebe officials asking for help
Fort Benning employee tests positive for COVID-19, quarantined at home
Columbus-based Aflac employee tests positive for COVID-19 virus, company confirms
Publix to install plexiglass barriers at registers amid coronavirus pandemic
Waffle House closes 365 restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic
Help available for small-business owners hit by border closure
Video
Decades Long Masters Patron Reflects On Augusta National
Video
Georgia COVID-19 deaths up to 38; 361 people hospitalized with the virus
ADPH not required to tell public if restaurant employee tests positive for COVID-19, official says
Wells Fargo adjusting operating hours during COVID-19 outbreak
