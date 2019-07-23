Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather 101 with the First Alert Weather Team
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Watch Live
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
Business
Entertainment
International
National
Education
Health News
DC Bureau
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Bipartisan Criminal Justice Reform Coalition deeply Rooted in Atlanta
Top Stories
Savannah Police officer arrested for aggravated sodomy
Tom Hanks to star in movie chronicling the life of “Mr. Rogers”
Detailed information on what Equifax settlement means for consumers
Alabama officials examine causes for increase in boating accidents & deaths
Video
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
Community
Calendar
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Crime Watch
Community Focus
Community Service
Consumer Alerts
Community Watch
Health Watch
Yard Sales
Sports
Athletes of the Week
Local Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
Big Game
Big Race Daytona
Big Tournament
SEC Media Days
SEC Sports
Our Kitchen
About Us
Work With Us
Internship Information
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
FCC Children’s Programming
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
WRBL TV Schedule
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Health on Your Side
Teacher’s On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Keep WRBL
Search
Search
Search
Council on Criminal Justice
Bipartisan Criminal Justice Reform Coalition deeply Rooted in Atlanta
Don't Miss
Bipartisan Criminal Justice Reform Coalition deeply Rooted in Atlanta
Funeral service set for quadruple murder victims; preliminary autopsy results back
Smiths Station Band On the Way to Raising $25,000
Misdeeds, good deeds, and in deep!
Tom Hanks to star in movie chronicling the life of “Mr. Rogers”
Detailed information on what Equifax settlement means for consumers
Alabama officials examine causes for increase in boating accidents & deaths
Tweets by wrblnews3