cover columbus

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
The Storm: One Year Later
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Inside the Fight Against COVID-19
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
Mommy Minute: How to encourage kids to wear a face mask
Video
Illinois police chief who took a bullet for President Reagan retires after nearly 50 years
Video
Chief Justice John Roberts was hospitalized overnight in June after a fall
Two-time world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin dies in spearfishing accident
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Newsfeed Now
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us!
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Athletes of the Week
SEC Media Days
Top Stories
Two-time world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin dies in spearfishing accident
Top Stories
Carver reloads for 2020 season
Video
QB Patrick Mahomes shares hype video after Chiefs confirm 10-year contract extension
Video
Hardaway ready to “Outwork Yesterday” in 2020
Video
Olympic postponement may give gymnast chance to qualify in 2021
Video
Community
Community News
Run Ranger Run
The Storm: One Year Later
Russell County Schools
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
KCU Teacher Appreciation
Golden Apple
The Tax Expert
Kia in the Classroom
Yard Sales
One Class At A Time
Hidden History
Graduate Class of 2020 Voices
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Araina McNeill
Paws Humane receives $3,000 Rachael Ray Save Them All COVID-19 Relief Grant
MCBOE announces intent to adopt new millage rate, increasing property taxes up to 3.92 percent
The moon lights the way for Iron Mike at The Fort Benning’s Gateway for The U.S. Army
Video
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Contests
Zelmo’s Gas Giveaway
The SunSpree Samaritan of the Month
Melissa Mickens’ Valentine’s Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Remarkable Women
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Home For The Holidays
Jr Globetrotter Contest
College Gameday Pickem
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Operation Fly Home: Columbus Airport
Search
Search
Search
cover columbus
Recent CSU grads and students launch “Cover Columbus” to help keep students safe for the upcoming school year
Recent Updates
More showers and storms today, temperatures begin to heat up for the end of the week
Video
More of the same Wednesday in the forecast and not the same for the weekend
Video
Widespread showers again today with a few breaks
Video
Showers and storms just linger and linger in this forecast
Video
Tropical wave to cause on and off showers throughout today
Video
Second week of July, widespread storms roll-in
Video
Star Spangled Beach Party in Pine Mountain Georgia
Video
First Alert Forecast: One day break then a washout for Sunday
Video
July 4th holiday weekend heating up with few chances to cool off
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
More Political Stories
WATCH: Jeff Sessions holds news conference after touring Space & Rocket Center
Video
US may ban TikTok and other Chinese social media, Pompeo says
Video
Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Bubba Wallace over flag, rope
Justices rule states can bind presidential electors’ votes
Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending review
More Politics
Trending Stories
Second stimulus check: Trump says to expect more checks ‘soon’
Video
Stimulus check update: Report says White House eyeing $1 trillion package
Missing Georgia woman last seen in east Alabama over July 4th weekend
Columbus Police make arrest in deadly June 22 shooting
Baby goes home after spending 10 months in the hospital fighting for her life
Don't Miss
Mommy Minute: How to encourage kids to wear a face mask
Video
Illinois police chief who took a bullet for President Reagan retires after nearly 50 years
Video
Chief Justice John Roberts was hospitalized overnight in June after a fall
Two-time world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin dies in spearfishing accident
Yadkin County vineyard pairs fine wine with massive herd of llamas
Video
Baby goes home after spending 10 months in the hospital fighting for her life
Reminder: Federal tax deadline is Wednesday, July 15
Video
Trending Stories
Second stimulus check: Trump says to expect more checks ‘soon’
Video
Stimulus check update: Report says White House eyeing $1 trillion package
Missing Georgia woman last seen in east Alabama over July 4th weekend
Columbus Police make arrest in deadly June 22 shooting
Baby goes home after spending 10 months in the hospital fighting for her life
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Second stimulus check: Trump says to expect more checks ‘soon’
Video
Stimulus check update: Report says White House eyeing $1 trillion package
Missing Georgia woman last seen in east Alabama over July 4th weekend
Columbus Police make arrest in deadly June 22 shooting
Baby goes home after spending 10 months in the hospital fighting for her life